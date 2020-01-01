U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier: Basetsana progress to first round despite Zambia draw

The South Africans were held at Orlando Stadium on Saturday but managed to progress due to the first leg advantage

progressed to the U20 Women's World Cup qualifying first round despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Zambia at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Basetsana claimed a 2-0 first-leg lead thanks to strikes from Thubelihle Shamase and Daniels in Lusaka two weeks ago.

With such an advantage, Jabulile Baloyi's ladies were aiming to wrap up the doubleheader on a high but started poorly as Siomala Mapepa gave the visitors a shock lead after just three minutes.

In the 18th minute, Daniels scored her second goal of the competition as she fired home inside the area to level matters for the hosts to ensure a stalemate at half time.

With 15 minutes left on the clock until full time, the Zambians revived their hopes of reaching the next round when Oseke Lubanji fired Shepolopolo back in front in the 77th minute.

However, the celebrations from the 2019 runners-up were shortlived as Zethembiso Vilakazi, who replaced S'phumelele Shamase scored three minutes later to save Basetsana from defeat.

Despite being held to a 2-2 draw, Baloyi's ladies progressed on a 4-2 aggregate win over Zambia in the preliminary stage of the series.

Having advanced, South Africa take on Cosafa neighbours Botswana, who eliminated Namibia after a 9-0 aggregate triumph in the first round of the qualifying tournament next month.