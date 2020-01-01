U17 Women's World Cup qualifier: Dludlu hails Bantwana after Zambia elimination

The South Africa coach is delighted with her side’s display against the Copper Queens at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday

Simphiwe Dludlu has praised 's team spirit in their 3-0 victory against Zambia in Saturday's second leg in the first round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg.

Bantwana were in danger of missing out after their 2-0 first-leg loss in Lusaka a fortnight ago after goals from Dorica Malunga and Esther Banda at Nkoloma Stadium.

However, goals from captain Jessica Wade, Nelly Gamede and substitute Kananelo Taiwe ensured the hosts overturned their two-goal deficit to book a place in the second round of the qualifying series.

“Congratulations to the players. They earned this win because they played for each other," Dludlu told the media.

“After our first leg defeat [in Lusaka], we told the players that this result was up to them.

"We made sure that they studied the match and saw where we had positive moments and negative moments.

"We had to ensure that we contained Zambia and more importantly convert our chances, which we did."

With the triumph, South Africa progressed on 3-2 aggregate score to the final round of the competition and will now battle in May for one of the three African tickets to the finals in .