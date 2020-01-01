U17 Women's World Cup Qualifier: Bantwana bow to Zambia in Lusaka

South Africa made a losing start to their campaign in the qualifying tournament for the India 2020 event after a first-leg defeat in Zambia

suffered a defeat in their U17 Women's World Cup qualiying opener, with a 2-0 loss to Zambia in Lusaka on Friday.

Banwana are aiming to qualify for the second consecutive tournament and third overall in later this year but capitulated against the Shepolopolo in the first round, first leg encounter.

First-half goals from Dorica Malunga and Esther Banda ensured the Zambians condemned Simphiwe Dludlu's side to a losing start in the competition at Nkoloma Stadium.

The result means Dludlu's team must achieve a convincing victory at home to overturn the first-leg deficit and advance to the next round.

Bantwana will aim to avoid an early exit when they take to the field in the second leg encounter in Johanessburg on March 14.

The winner between South Africa and Zambia over two legs will face either Botswana or in the second round of the qualifiers later in May.​