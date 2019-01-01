Sweden outplay India 4-0 to win U-17 Women's tournament

Thomas Dennerby's team were second best against Sweden in the final of the U17 Women's Football Tournament...

registered a dominant 4-0 win against on Thursday to win the U-17 Women's football tournament held at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Rusul Kafaji (4'), Elma Nelhage (16'), Evelina Duljan (18') and Monica Bah )71') got on the scoresheet to douse 's hopes in what was largely a one-sided affair. For the hosts, it was a matter of gaining vital experience against difficult opponents.

India were pegged back early on when Rusul made a dangerous run to receive the ball outside the box and fired into the net.

The gap in quality between the teams was evident as Sweden threatened the hosts' defence every time they surged forward looking for a goal.

The visitors added their second in the 16th minute as Rusul turned provider from a corner. The delivery was too close to goalkeeper Manju who failed to catch the ball, allowing Elma Nelhage to head the ball into the net.

The girls in blue struggled to hold onto the ball and were affected by misplaces passes. Two minutes after doubling their lead, Evelina Duljan hit the Indian defence on the counter, beat her marker and neatly slotted home from inside the box to make it 3-0.

Matilda was afforded space and time on the ball on the left flank just before the break but her attempted cross landed on the roof of the net.

Sweden spurned a golden chance to add to their tally at the hour-mark when Rusul was brought down inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Matilda stepped up to convert the penalty but sent here spot-kick over the bar.

India's defence much better after the break and Sweden did not have as much space to attack as they had in the first 45 minutes. They managed to get past the defence in the 71st minute when a cut-back from the right fell perfectly for Monica Bah who guided the ball in to score her team's fourth and final goal.

India grew in confidence as the second half wore on but the Swedish defence proved to be too difficult to beat.

India's starting XI: Manju (GK), Jyoti, Purnima, Shilky (C), Martina, Kiran, Lynda, Sumati, Astam Oraon, Mariyammal, Kritina.

Sweden XI: Elin Svahn (GK), Hanna, S Carlsson, Johanna, Elma Nelhage (C), Emilia, Evelina, Matilda, Rusul, Monica Bah, Sara Eriksson.