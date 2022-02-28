U.S. Soccer becomes latest federation to denounce Russia: 'Heinous and inhumane'

U.S. Soccer became the latest federation to announce that it would not compete against Russia in any competition at any level as the organization condemned the nation’s "heinous and inhumane" invasion of Ukraine in a statement.

Multiple countries have announced that they will not play against Russia in any international competition, with FIFA and UEFA announcing on Monday that the Russian national teams and club teams would be banned from international competition for the foreseeable future.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final has also been moved from St. Petersburg with the game now set to be held in Paris instead.

What was said?

“The U.S. Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

“We will neither tarnish our global game, nor dishonor Ukraine, by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored.”

