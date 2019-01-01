U-23 Afcon rescheduling for Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa

The final round of games for the qualifiers have been moved to a later date in order to avoid any potential clashes with the Africa Cup of Nations

The third and final round of fixtures for the U-23 qualifiers have been changed to a later date.

Having been originally scheduled to take place between 3 and 11 June 2019, the fixtures have now been moved to September 2-10 2019.

As reported on CAF’s official website, the decision, which was suggested by the CAF Executive Committee, was motivated by the closeness of the games to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in which holds from 21 June to 19 July.

Affected by the rescheduling were the trio of , and , who were set to play Sudan, and Zimbabwe respectively in two-legged affairs.

The Dream Team didn’t participate in the first round, but roared back from a 2-0 first-leg defeat in Libya to progress past the second round 4-2 on aggregate.

The Black Meteors picked up a 5-2 aggregate success against West African neighbours Togo in round one, before seeing off Gabon 4-0 on aggregate in round two.

Amaglug-glug didn’t take part in the opening round, but thrashed Angola 6-1 after both legs in the second round.

As noted by CAF, the seven winners after two legs will join hosts for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November 2019, where the top three finishers will represent the continent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The fixtures for the third round include:

South Africa vs. Zimbabwe

Zambia vs. Congo

Ghana vs. Algeria

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Guinea

Sudan vs. Nigeria

vs. Mali