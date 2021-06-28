Tyronne Ebuehi: Benfica defender loaned to Venezia

The Nigeria international will continue his professional career at the Italian elite division side for one season

Newly promoted Serie A side Venezia have announced the arrival of Tyronne Ebuehi from Benfica.

The Nigeria international will represent the Winged Lions during the 2021-22 Italian topflight campaign, with an option to be signed permanently.

“Venezia FC announces that today the agreement with SL Benfica has been signed for the passage in Gli Arancioneroverdi with the formula of the annual loan with obligation to buy in case of stay in Serie A of the player Tyronne Ebuehi,” a statement from the club website read.

“The defender, born in Haarlem in the Netherlands and also holding Nigerian citizenship, played for FC Twente last season, scoring one goal and one assist.

“He grew up in ADO Den Haag, a club with which he made his debut in the Eredivisie in the 2014/15 season, and was signed by Benfica with whom he played seven games in the Liga Revelacao U23 and six games in Liga Portugal 2 in the 2019/20 season.

“During his career, Ebuehi also played 10 matches for Nigeria, including an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match and a World Cup match. Welcome Tyronne!”

Following his inability to get regular playing time at Estadio da Luz, the 25-year-old was loaned to Eredivisie side, Twente.

There, he was a regular figure in Ron Jans’ squad – featuring in 33 league games with a goal [against Feyenoord] to his credit

Before moving to Italy, the Super Eagle had taken to social media to thank the Pride of the East for the chance to prove his worth ‘at the highest level’.

“That after two years of injury suffering and many difficult periods in my career I have been given the opportunity by FC Twente to show myself again at the highest level,” Ebuehi wrote on Instagram.

“I will be forever grateful to the club for. I would also like to thank my teammates, trainers, medical/technical staff and of course the supporters of the club very much for last season.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to finish the season the way we started it and will separate our paths here, but I wish the club all the best!”

At the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo, the African star would be aiming to get regular playing time under manager Paolo Zanetti.