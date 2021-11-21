Tyler Onyango: Everton midfielder makes Premier League debut against Manchester City

Tyler Onyango made his Premier League bow as Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday evening.

With the Toffees’ defeat against the Citizens already confirmed at the Etihad Stadium, the 18-year-old Englishman of Kenyan background was introduced for Brazil’s Allan in the 90th minute.

Nonetheless, his presence could not prevent Rafael Benitez’s team from losing their fifth match of the 2021-22 campaign.

Manchester City – who are the reigning English champions – came into the fixture hoping to extend their fine run, having silenced Manchester United 2-0 last time out.

The visitors’ ambition to win away from home suffered an early setback as Demarai Gray was subbed off for Alex Iwobi in the 17th minute after tweaking his groin.

In the 33rd minute, referee Stuart Attwell awarded City a penalty when Michael Keane hung a leg out in the area, and Raheem Sterling looked to have tumbled over it.

Nevertheless, Attwell reversed his decision after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Even at that, Guardiola’s men continued to push further but were unlucky in front of goal. A minute before the half-time break, they got their breakthrough as Sterling put them ahead.

Benefitting from an assist from Joao Cancelo, the England international planted the strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Citizens doubled their advantage through Rodri – who smashed the ball past Pickford from 25-yeards out following a poor clearance by Everton players.

With his latest strike, four of Rodri’s eight goals for Manchester City in all competitions have been scored from outside the box. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (9) and Riyad Mahrez (8) have netted more for the club from outside the box than him.

Bernardo Silva scored the third goal with four minutes left on the clock as Everton are now winless in six matches.

Iwobi put up a decent showing but that could not prevent his team from losing in Manchester. Meanwhile, Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin was an unused substitute.

On the other side, Mahrez was introduced for Phil Foden in the 58th minute.

Manchester City are in second place on the log, three points behind leaders Chelsea, having accrued 26 points from 12 matches played so far, with Liverpool a point behind the Citizens in third place.