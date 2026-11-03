Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Two substitutions in 34 minutes: a strange incident hits Al-Hilal against Shabab Al-Ahli

Match
Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Hilal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite
S. Inzaghi
S. Bouabre
M. Mahzari
N. Al-Dawsari
S. Dahal
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Italy
France

A crisis has struck "the Boss"

Al-Hilal found themselves caught up in a bizarre sequence during their AFC Champions League Elite clash with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

The Saudi side welcomed Shabab Al-Ahli to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Tuesday for the fourth round of the league phase.

Italian boss Simone Inzaghi made two substitutions inside the opening 34 minutes, an unusual move that raised eyebrows.

His first switch arrived in the 28th minute. Inzaghi sent on right-back Mohamed Mahzari for compatriot Sabri Dahl, who had shown no sign of any injury.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

ALS

ALS

ADNOC Pro League

07 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

Six minutes later the Italian had no choice. Simon Boabre pulled up injured as he surged forward with the ball in midfield, forcing Nasser Al-Dawsari into the action in his place.

Al-Hilal had started brightly and led early. English striker Ollie Watkins opened the scoring after just six minutes.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google