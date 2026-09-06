Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim turned up with two shirts bearing different numbers at Barcelona. His name featured in the first-team squad with number 29, before he later appeared in the Barcelona Atlètic squad wearing 19.

Barcelona's own lists tell the story. Abdelkarim carried number 29 with the senior side and number 19 with the reserves, marking him out as a player tied to both squads at once.

Hamza had joined Barcelona on loan during the last winter transfer window, before the Catalan club moved to sign him permanently on the back of his displays.

The Egyptian forward has caught the eye of late. A surprise call-up to Egypt's squad for the 2026 World Cup came first, yet he chose to skip his rest period and reported early for Barcelona's preparations under Hansi Flick.

Pre-season only strengthened his case. Hamza topped Barcelona's scoring charts, held his place in Flick's plans and earned a first La Liga appearance against Rayo Vallecano in the last round.

Barcelona's capture of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus sparked talk of a return to the reserves. Flick, though, kept faith with the Egyptian and named him in the squad for Sunday's clash with Valencia. Abdelkarim remains part of the first-team picture, even with his name still linked to Barcelona Atlètic.