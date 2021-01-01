Two Kaizer Chiefs players who should be grabbing their opportunity with both hands

It's a tough time in the Soweto giants' history as they remain without a trophy since 2015 and have their progress further derailed by a transfer ban

With ’ transfer ban coming to an end after the 2020/21 campaign, there are potentially a lot of players at the club whose future could be elsewhere next season.

Following Amakhosi’s rather dismal start, head coach Gavin Hunt will be hoping he’s still there next season, and in any case, he will already have a short-list - even if just a mental one - of which areas of his squad need strengthening.

Whether it’s age catching up, poor form, or a combination of both, there is a pretty lengthy list of Chiefs players who should not be taking their positions at the club for granted.

Among those who fall into the veteran category are goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune (33), midfield hard-man Willard Katsande (35) and striker Bernard Parker (34). All have contributed hugely to the club’s history, but are not doing so this season.

There are younger players too who cannot say they’ve justified their place in the team this season, including Lazarous Kambole.

Looking at Kambole and Parker in particular - neither has stepped up to the plate for the past couple of seasons, especially in terms of goals and assists, which as forwards, should be their bread and butter.

The Zambian international has played 26 games for Amakhosi and has scored just one goal, without registering a single assist.

Parker, Bafana Bafana’s fourth highest goal scorer, has over the past two seasons for Chiefs scored zero goals and created two assists - in 47 matches.

At most clubs, those kind of statistics would likely mean very little game-time.

However, this has not been the case at Chiefs, due to the lengthy list of injuries they’ve had to forwards this season.

First it was Samir Nurkovic who was out for a long time, and then just when he returned, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro dropped out. Lebogang Manyama’s absence has compounded the issue.

The point is, Parker and Kambole are getting good game-time, but are continuing to fire blanks.

They will surely need to make better use of their opportunities if they want to ensure this season is not their last at the club.

