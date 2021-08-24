Two Kaizer Chiefs players who must start against Baroka FC

Amakhosi’s season has begun with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 and a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy in the league

Kaizer Chiefs need to start picking up some winning momentum, and in order to do that, head coach Stuart Baxter may need to throw a certain amount of caution to the wind.

What Chiefs need right now is a good solid win to keep all the early season optimism going, which had come as a result of some promising new signings, and also because of Baxter’s return to the club.

Time to trust Dolly from the start

With the coming weekend off due to the MTN8 semi-finals, Baxter needs to go for broke as there will be a longer recovery time ahead of the next match. The Baroka game won’t make or break the season, but there are times in a campaign when a certain fixture can prove especially pivotal.

Defeat or another lackluster draw, and a little bit of doubt may set in. The fans may grow a little restless, Questions will be asked of Baxter’s selections.

A convincing 3-0 win on the other hand could be the launchpad Chiefs need. This is a team after all which on paper at least, looks like one of the few PSL sides who can challenge Sundowns.

But the Soweto giants can’t drop too many early points and as such a win against Baroka is non-negotiable, and it’s therefore important to have the best players on the field from the start.





Bernard Parker failed to spark the game in to action from the number 10 position against Galaxy, and it’s now surely time for Dolly to get his chance there.

Yes he might not be fully match fit, but he could always be substituted after an hour or 70 minutes should he tire later in the game.

It’s imperative, though, that the Glamour Boys create more chances for the likes of Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Ngcobo must return

A midfield axis of Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange gives Amakhosi plenty of stability, but not that much forward impetus.

Alexander was Man-of-the-Match versus Galaxy, largely due to his incredible work-rate. He’s good enough, fit enough and experienced enough to handle the midfield holding role on his own and if Baxter’s brave enough to risk it, replacing Nange with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could make a substantial difference to the team’s attacking options.

Ngcobo was brilliant for most of last season, scoring goals, creating goals and more often than not getting Amakhosi on the front foot. Surely he should be drafted back into the starting XI.



