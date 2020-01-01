Two Kaizer Chiefs players set to join South Africa U20 camp

Amakhosi are busy preparing for their encounter with Abafana Bes'thende in a league match

head coach Gavin Hunt is set to lose more players during the current international Fifa break.

Two Amakhosi first-team players have been included in the squad which will participate in the 2020 Cosafa Under-20 Championship.

Bontle Molefe and Keletso Sifama along with Chiefs reserve team player Rahim Milazi have been called up by South Africa under-20 head coach Helman Mkhalele.

This has come as a big blow for Hunt with the experienced tactician having recently revealed he is facing a predicament in the current Fifa break following the departure of eight players, who are on national duty.

Chiefs released the following statement on their official website.

"Kaizer Chiefs have had three players called up to the South Africa National U-20 team that will take part in the 2020 Cosafa U-20 tournament, which will be held in Port Elizabeth between the 3 and 13 December," a club statement read.

"Current first-team squad members Bontle Molefe and Keletso Sifama along with Chiefs reserve team player Rahim Milazi have been called up by coach Helman Mkhalele to his 22-man squad for the tournament."

"All three were part of the team that participated in the 2019 Cosafa U-20 Championships for Amajita. Molefe featured regularly in goal and Sifama scored in a 4-0 group stage win over Lesotho as they reached the final where they lost to Zambia."

"The team will gather at the Fun-Valley Safa Technical Centre, which is South of Johannesburg, on Sunday, 15 November ahead of their departure for the tournament."

Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Anthony Akumu, Daniel Akpeyi, Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana are the eight Chiefs players, who are currently out on national duty.

The departure of Molefe and Sifama will increase the number to 10 players with Amakhosi expected to play a friendly match during the current break as they prepare for their clash with Lamontville on November 21.

Molefe has been training with the Amakhosi first team since the start of 2019, but the young goalkeeper is yet to make his official debut for the Glamour Boys.

While Sifama was promoted to the Chiefs first team during the 2019/20 season and the young striker made his official debut in a 3-2 league win over three months ago.

The 17-year-old player then featured in Amakhosi's 3-0 defeat to in a PSL match on October 24 and the 3-0 loss to in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg game on October 31.