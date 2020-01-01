Two home defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns in nine years: Stats favour Kaizer Chiefs

The odds are stuck against Amakhosi going into Thursday night's encounter but Middendorp's charges have no reason to panic

host in a top-of-the-table clash on Thursday night with nothing but three points at stake.

The pressure is starting to mount on Ernst Middendorp's side after dropping crucial points along the way while Pitso Mosimane's men don't have too much pressure on them as they have been chasing after Amakhosi for the better part of the season.

For Sundowns, this is more like proving a point that they are the best team in the country and can actually beat any team at any given stage of the campaign and win the title even after a tough season.

But what are their chances of achieving that?

Injuries and suspensions aside, Amakhosi are still a competitive team after doing good business in the transfer market at the start of this term.

It is for this reason they have managed to beat their closest rivals this season, including brushing aside three times across all competitions.

They also beat Sundowns in the first round with a depleted defence - this is the match Middendorp threw Njabulo Blom into the deep end for his first professional match in the .

There are also fears that Sundowns will have it easy against Chiefs this time around, especially with their striking department looking very thin - Samir Nurkovic is suspended while both Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama are doubtful for the encounter due to niggling injuries.

However, the Soweto giants have no reason to panic for a number of reasons.

For starters, they have done well in their home matches against the Brazilians in the past nine years.

Since 2011, Chiefs have hosted Sundowns 10 times across all competitions.

The Soweto giants recorded five wins over Sundowns, drawn three and lost just twice - and Chiefs can dream of beating their title rivals even with a few of their regulars doubtful.

The last time Sundowns beat Chiefs in front of their home fans was in January 2019 when Anthony Laffor and Lebohang Maboe scored in that 2-1 win at FNB Stadium.

Willard Katsande scored the consolation goal for the Glamour Boys on the day.

But that defeat was pinned on former goalkeeper Virgil Vries who made a few goalkeeping errors to allow Sundowns to win the match.

Middendorp quickly signed Daniel Akpeyi and released Vries a few months later as Itumeleng Khune was struggling with a long-term injury at the time.

Of the 10 matches played at Chiefs between the two PSL giants, Middendorp's men outscored Sundowns, netting 13 goals and conceding just seven.

The stats show that Chiefs aren't as bad against Sundowns even with Mosimane having put together a squad full of quality and experience.

Overall, Chiefs have dominated this fixture with 16 wins to their name, nine draws and 12 defeats in the last 37 matches in all competitions.

Seven of the 16 wins were at home while Sundowns won just four of their 12 wins over Chiefs away from home.