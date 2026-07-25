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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Two coaches for one job? A Moroccan boost for Benhachem's staff in the Egyptian league

Transfers
Modern Sport FC
Wydad Casablanca
A. Benhachem
B. El Moubarki
Premier League
Egypt
Morocco

Questions about the roles of the coaching staff members

With the new season on the horizon, Moroccan coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem continues to stamp his authority at Modern Sport. He has completed his backroom team with a group of Moroccan talents, all part of his project to rebuild the side and challenge for the top places in the Egyptian Premier League.

According to Radio Mars, Modern Sport have signed Moroccan coach Bouchaib Lambarki as "first assistant coach", a choice made by Benhachem himself.

Four Moroccan names now feature in the technical staff. Zouhair Laaroubi takes charge of the goalkeepers, while Taib Lakrouni oversees physical preparation.

For Lambarki, this marks his first job outside the Moroccan professional league. He built his coaching career with a number of local clubs, the last of them Olympic Dcheira.

Quite what Lambarki's duties will be remains unclear, especially given that Modern Sport had already announced the appointment of Egyptian Ayman Abdel Aziz, the former Zamalek star, in the same role under the "general coach" title used in Egypt for this position.

Back in mid-June, Modern Sport named Benhachem as technical director, just days after tearing up their deal with Reda Shehata and his staff. Shehata had succeeded Ahmed Sami on 9 June.

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