Two assists and a goal against Polokwane City! Nurkovic is key to Kaizer Chiefs' PSL title hopes

The 28-year-old has now directly been involved in eight goals in his last eight matches for the Glamour Boys and the club can dream of the crown again

took a giant step toward securing their first league title following Saturday's 3-2 win over in Tshwane.

As a result, Amakhosi surpassed the 50-point mark and one man who was key to that is none other Samir Nurkovic.

At one point, Chiefs were on the losing side, trailing Rise and Shine by two goals with 20 minutes to go before the end of the match - and the players seemed to have given up on mounting a serious comeback despite their relentless attacks.

More teams

However, Nurkovic threw everything at the Polokwane City defence and he was duly rewarded for this hard work in the final 20 minutes of the game.

But after getting his tactics wrong in the first half, Ernst Middendorp changed things around and it's safe to say Amakhosi started playing with confidence when Willard Katsande entered the field from the bench.

Nonetheless, keeping Nurkovic on the pitch for as long as he was played a massive role in Amakhosi coming back into the game and scoring three goals in the space of five minutes.

Nurkovic first set up Katsande who pulled one back before teeing up Anthony Akumu for Chiefs' second on the afternoon.

The Serbian marksman would then take matters into his own hands to net the winner in the 76th minute.

His heroics earned him a man of the award - rightfully so because no player was better than him in the game.

And that was just appreciation from those tasked with choosing the man of the match as Nurkovic has a bigger role to play in the club's attempts to win the title.

After banging in goals for the better part of the season - and that was before the suspension of the campaign in March - everyone kept wondering if he will continue where he left off when the season resumed.

But looking back at his last eight matches, Nurkovic is definitely Middendorp's go-to guy in terms of scoring goals this season and an integral part of their title-chasing plans.

He has directly been involved in eight goals in as many matches - five goals and three assists.

It is, therefore, safe to say Nurkovic has been Amakhosi's best striker in many years, with the last player coming close to what he has achieved was Knowledge Musona before he went to .

Interestingly, none of his goals has come from the penalty spot, meaning all 13 league goals this season have come from great positioning and composed finishing.

And this is what Chiefs lacked in the past because while they won matches, and sometimes convincingly, they still didn't have a player of Nurkovic's calibre, a player who can score goals no matter how bad the team plays.

For a team to win the league, yes, the defence must be good but there must be a deadly striker who scores and creates goals for the team.

Article continues below

The game against Polokwane City reminded the majority of Amakhosi fans of the 2004/05 season when they won the league under Ted Dumitru.

The one game that really defined Chiefs as championship material during that campaign was against Umtata Bush Bucks, when they were trailing the now-defunct Eastern Cape-based outfit by 3-2 but the Soweto giants came back stronger and went on to win that match 4-3.

At the centre of that win were Collins Mbesuma and David Radebe, and the only difference this time is that Chiefs have Nurkovic but there is also Leonardo Castro and Katsande, among other key players, doing the dirty work for the team behind the Serbian forward.