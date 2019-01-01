Nyiko Mobbie is wanted by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

A football agency has confirmed there is interest from the two PSL giants for the 24-year-old versatile player

Goal has gathered that Free State Stars defender Nyiko Mobbie is a wanted man by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

According to an agency claiming to represent Mobbie, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi of Rush Hour Sports management, the 24-year-old Ea Lla Koto versatile player’s future is facing alleged complications.

“It is true on Nyiko that Sundowns and Pirates want him. However there’s a rumour that Mike Makaab is trying to interrupt the deal,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

Although the midfielder has previously been linked with a move to , Mulovhedzi suggests that the Brazilians could secure the player’s signature.

“I’ve got a contract with him and wherever he goes he should be represented by me. He is denying it and somebody told me he signed with Mike Makaab,” he added.

With Mobbie wanting to stay in the Premier Soccer League ( ) after the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup champions were relegated to the National First Division (NFD), the right-back could head to Chloorkop.

“I know Mike is a good friend of Pitso (Mosimane) and now the owners of don’t know where to take the player because Sundowns is putting more money,” concluded the agent.

Goal contacted Makaab for his agency, ProSport International's view on the utility player's complicated situation.

“We legally represent Mobbie, no further comment [on Mulovhedzi's allegations that Makaab is interrupting these deals],” Makaab told Goal.

When asked if the player had ever registered under Mulovhedzi, the experienced agent responded.

Article continues below

“Not that I know of,” Makaab added.

Meanwhile, with the reigning PSL champions having Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca, Mobbie may have to hypothetically compete against the experienced duo in search of a regular spot.

Looking at his participation for the Bethlehem-based side, Mobbie featured in 28 matches in all competitions and provided three assists.