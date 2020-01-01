Twitter unimpressed by Ntseki's Bafana Bafana despite Sao Tome and Principe win

Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the national team's match against the Falcons and True Parrots Team

were under pressure when they took on Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifier on Friday.

Bafana Bafana had disappointed the nation during last month's international Fifa break as they failed to secure wins over Namibia and Zambia.

A 1-1 draw against Namibia was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in friendly matches which were played in Rustenburg.

Coach Molefi Ntseki has had his back against the wall with his growing list of critics calling for his dismissal just over a year after he was appointed - replacing Stuart Baxter.

Sao Tome and Principe, who are considered to be Group C's whipping boys, were seen as the perfect opponents for Bafana.

The 1996 African champions were determined to record a convincing victory against the 182nd-ranked minnows and silence Ntseki's critics at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, South Africa produced a lacklustre performance in the first-half and two second-half goals from Percy Tau (penalty) and Bongani Zungu saved Bafana's blushes as they secured a 2-0 win on the night.

South Africans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the match and most of them were not impressed. Read how Twitter reacted to Bafana's victory.

Most important thing is that Bafana Bafana got the win over Sao Tome



But I'm still left asking myself a lot of questions #Bafana #BafanaBafana #AFCON2021Q #AFCON #AFCON2021 #AfconQualifiers Manyama Dolly Themba Zwane Coach Molefi Ntseki Zungu pic.twitter.com/iALfCuzVOK — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) November 13, 2020

Me waiting for Bafana Bafana hoping for to beat Sudan so that they qualify... as usual @Soccer_Laduma @SuperSportTV @SAfmSportsWrap pic.twitter.com/D5PCmeKUzP — CaptainComando🇿🇦 (@MgqoVuyo) November 13, 2020

That's true even the coach he is not Bafana Bafana Material, he doesn't have character, he is scared of his players



Shame what a sweet Coach — Lefa Best Lechesa⚽💗 (@malefo19) November 13, 2020

Bafana Bafana an all. theor oversees players are a joke lpl, these guys know nothing about football, yes they are talented but they know nothing about the game, the are mentally weak. — Ser (@TheEqualizerZa) November 13, 2020

But sometimes I understand the frustration when it comes to @BafanaBafana the Azanian people have seen better hence we expect better — Thabang Teddy Ncosa (@NcosaTeddy) November 13, 2020

You can't call these clowns "heroes" for winning against a nation that doesn't have an established professional soccer league. A team that begged SAFA to play their home game here because they are broke! — ℋℰᎯⅅℒℐℕℰЅ (@LocKXSmith) November 13, 2020

Yes, but there is no chemistry in that Bafana team.

I think that's why he has no idea how to play that position at Bafana — MENE-MENE (@_Bongani__) November 13, 2020

#BafanaBafana coach you not fooling any of us. Khunes selection is simply to pad your short comings. Ntseki knows he is not a national coach and khunes presents will be his crutch.



What respectable coach brings in an a veterinarian to boost the changing room? C'mon!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SrZr3Zvv6Z — Rick Mabee (@RickMabee) November 13, 2020

Bafana Bafana should just swallow their pride and ask Orlando pirates to play their games for them. #AFCONQualifiers pic.twitter.com/YW4GQGVOvu — The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) November 13, 2020

This Bafana Bafana coach doesn’t like Vicent Pule pic.twitter.com/5MyDuivka4 — Meshack M. Baloyi (@ImMESHB) November 13, 2020

Coaching is difficult but trust me, I would rather be a Bafana Bafana Coach rather than be Molefi Ntseki's barber pic.twitter.com/9qCHJOl8Tz — ProfessionalTroll (@TTestifier) November 13, 2020

Sundowns and Pirates fans saying bafana bafana is playing like kaizer chiefs but it's your players playing here mos pic.twitter.com/k2lnIln4f3 — Thαßõ Dë Jαnëírõ 🌴 (@ThaboDJaneiroSA) November 13, 2020

Hopefully one day they will hire a bettet coach than Ntseki will see who then will be blamed because this is nothing new about Bafana... Not started now with Ntseki in charge — StoberG (@g_stober) November 13, 2020

Zungu does not deserve such treatment from the coach, he has shown that he’s a top player but this coach doesn’t like him!!!

The Bafana team should be built around him, he continues to shine irregardless of the hatred he gets from this Ntseki dude — M T I M A N D Z E (@Listokunene) November 13, 2020

"Nkululeko my brother Ntseki clueless" Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/5HRoHGqNEx — Tshangisa (@Lu6a6alo) November 13, 2020

True. Ntseki is really costing us Marn yerr😭 — Nadira Ayanna (@Iyana_Idai) November 13, 2020

Steve Khompela would make a great @BafanaBafana coach,Ntseki is ABC Motsepe league material. — Makhalanjalo (@HencyZAR) November 13, 2020

Coach Ntseki is a Novice when it comes to this, he won because of the qualify of players he has but when it comes to playing them shame its a despair, how can you even leave out Lorch for Manyama, what was Manyama doing there? Bench Pule for Manyama? "Bafana Bafana" — NST/MbombelaCity not official. (@MbombelacityNst) November 13, 2020

This Molefi ntseki guy must leave our national team alone you can see that he has no game plan. He just put players in the field and expect to free flow and win the matches — TheOriginalDripPapi❄️ (@theolimourii) November 13, 2020

Kamo is average and he would struggle in the ... Zungu is just pure class. Manyama's muthi is stronger than Parker's. Ntseki is a school teacher nothing more. — Naphtally Phasha (@Notlo6) November 13, 2020

Molefi Ntseki after Bongani Zungu's goal

Bafana bafana, Percy tau pic.twitter.com/Teii9ov9Kx — Tebogo (@_Tebogo_23) November 13, 2020

Cringeworthy match...by far the worst Bafana I've ever watched honestly...

No team work, no synergy, huffing and puffing nje

Anyway I think Ntseki can go now.... — Siphesihle (@Just_Sibeko) November 13, 2020

He must go, as a club manager I'd also not pull out my players to avoid unnecessary injuries for Bafana Bafana that is not serious. How do you appoint Ntseki who has no senior club/team experience to coach a national team — DIY3/LOGAN (@Mawi_Mtshi) November 13, 2020

Molefe Ntseki must be removed from Bafana Bafana. The guy has no game plan. Poor team selection and cowardice are his daily drills ☹️ — Gcwanini (@MiyaCoding) November 13, 2020