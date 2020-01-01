Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Twitter unimpressed by Ntseki's Bafana Bafana despite Sao Tome and Principe win

Austin Ditlhobolo
Senior Reporter
Comments()
Molefi Ntseki, Bafana Bafana, October 2020
Backpagepix
Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the national team's match against the Falcons and True Parrots Team

South Africa were under pressure when they took on Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Friday.

Bafana Bafana had disappointed the nation during last month's international Fifa break as they failed to secure wins over Namibia and Zambia.

A 1-1 draw against Namibia was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in friendly matches which were played in Rustenburg.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Coach Molefi Ntseki has had his back against the wall with his growing list of critics calling for his dismissal just over a year after he was appointed - replacing Stuart Baxter.

    Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

    Sao Tome and Principe, who are considered to be Group C's whipping boys, were seen as the perfect opponents for Bafana.

    The 1996 African champions were determined to record a convincing victory against the 182nd-ranked minnows and silence Ntseki's critics at Moses Mabhida Stadium. 

    Article continues below

    However, South Africa produced a lacklustre performance in the first-half and two second-half goals from Percy Tau (penalty) and Bongani Zungu saved Bafana's blushes as they secured a 2-0 win on the night.

    South Africans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the match and most of them were not impressed. Read how Twitter reacted to Bafana's victory.

     

    Close