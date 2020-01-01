Twitter unimpressed by Ntseki's Bafana Bafana despite Sao Tome and Principe win
South Africa were under pressure when they took on Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Friday.
Bafana Bafana had disappointed the nation during last month's international Fifa break as they failed to secure wins over Namibia and Zambia.
A 1-1 draw against Namibia was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in friendly matches which were played in Rustenburg.
Coach Molefi Ntseki has had his back against the wall with his growing list of critics calling for his dismissal just over a year after he was appointed - replacing Stuart Baxter.
Sao Tome and Principe, who are considered to be Group C's whipping boys, were seen as the perfect opponents for Bafana.
The 1996 African champions were determined to record a convincing victory against the 182nd-ranked minnows and silence Ntseki's critics at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
However, South Africa produced a lacklustre performance in the first-half and two second-half goals from Percy Tau (penalty) and Bongani Zungu saved Bafana's blushes as they secured a 2-0 win on the night.
South Africans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the match and most of them were not impressed. Read how Twitter reacted to Bafana's victory.
Most important thing is that Bafana Bafana got the win over Sao Tome— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) November 13, 2020
But I'm still left asking myself a lot of questions #Bafana #BafanaBafana #AFCON2021Q #AFCON #AFCON2021 #AfconQualifiers Manyama Dolly Themba Zwane Coach Molefi Ntseki Zungu pic.twitter.com/iALfCuzVOK
#AFCON2021— NALE (@Nale_I) November 13, 2020
People who celebrate Bafana Bafana's win don't understand https://t.co/gu8xc7HMlQ can't celebrate Sao Tome's win,you just can't. pic.twitter.com/CbSkc8E5R7
Me waiting for Bafana Bafana hoping for Ghana to beat Sudan so that they qualify... as usual @Soccer_Laduma @SuperSportTV @SAfmSportsWrap pic.twitter.com/D5PCmeKUzP— CaptainComando🇿🇦 (@MgqoVuyo) November 13, 2020
That's true even the coach he is not Bafana Bafana Material, he doesn't have character, he is scared of his players— Lefa Best Lechesa⚽💗 (@malefo19) November 13, 2020
Shame what a sweet Coach
Bafana Bafana an all. theor oversees players are a joke lpl, these guys know nothing about football, yes they are talented but they know nothing about the game, the are mentally weak.— Ser (@TheEqualizerZa) November 13, 2020
But sometimes I understand the frustration when it comes to @BafanaBafana the Azanian people have seen better hence we expect better— Thabang Teddy Ncosa (@NcosaTeddy) November 13, 2020
You can't call these clowns "heroes" for winning against a nation that doesn't have an established professional soccer league. A team that begged SAFA to play their home game here because they are broke!— ℋℰᎯⅅℒℐℕℰЅ (@LocKXSmith) November 13, 2020
Yes, but there is no chemistry in that Bafana team.— MENE-MENE (@_Bongani__) November 13, 2020
I think that's why he has no idea how to play that position at Bafana
#BafanaBafana coach you not fooling any of us. Khunes selection is simply to pad your short comings. Ntseki knows he is not a national coach and khunes presents will be his crutch.— Rick Mabee (@RickMabee) November 13, 2020
What respectable coach brings in an a veterinarian to boost the changing room? C'mon!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SrZr3Zvv6Z
Bafana Bafana should just swallow their pride and ask Orlando pirates to play their games for them. #AFCONQualifiers pic.twitter.com/YW4GQGVOvu— The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) November 13, 2020
This Bafana Bafana coach doesn’t like Vicent Pule pic.twitter.com/5MyDuivka4— Meshack M. Baloyi (@ImMESHB) November 13, 2020
Coaching is difficult but trust me, I would rather be a Bafana Bafana Coach rather than be Molefi Ntseki's barber pic.twitter.com/9qCHJOl8Tz— ProfessionalTroll (@TTestifier) November 13, 2020
#AFCONQualifiers— Makazi👑 (@dukada_amanda) November 13, 2020
Dissolve Bafana Bafana 🤣🤣🤣🤣 there’s nothing left there 🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/aLz8tsOiZ5
Sundowns and Pirates fans saying bafana bafana is playing like kaizer chiefs but it's your players playing here mos pic.twitter.com/k2lnIln4f3— Thαßõ Dë Jαnëírõ 🌴 (@ThaboDJaneiroSA) November 13, 2020
Hopefully one day they will hire a bettet coach than Ntseki will see who then will be blamed because this is nothing new about Bafana... Not started now with Ntseki in charge— StoberG (@g_stober) November 13, 2020
Zungu does not deserve such treatment from the coach, he has shown that he’s a top player but this coach doesn’t like him!!!— M T I M A N D Z E (@Listokunene) November 13, 2020
The Bafana team should be built around him, he continues to shine irregardless of the hatred he gets from this Ntseki dude
"Nkululeko my brother Ntseki clueless" Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/5HRoHGqNEx— Tshangisa (@Lu6a6alo) November 13, 2020
True. Ntseki is really costing us Marn yerr😭— Nadira Ayanna (@Iyana_Idai) November 13, 2020
Steve Khompela would make a great @BafanaBafana coach,Ntseki is ABC Motsepe league material.— Makhalanjalo (@HencyZAR) November 13, 2020
Coach Ntseki is a Novice when it comes to this, he won because of the qualify of players he has but when it comes to playing them shame its a despair, how can you even leave out Lorch for Manyama, what was Manyama doing there? Bench Pule for Manyama? "Bafana Bafana"— NST/MbombelaCity not official. (@MbombelacityNst) November 13, 2020
This Molefi ntseki guy must leave our national team alone you can see that he has no game plan. He just put players in the field and expect to free flow and win the matches— TheOriginalDripPapi❄️ (@theolimourii) November 13, 2020
Kamo is average and he would struggle in the PSL... Zungu is just pure class. Manyama's muthi is stronger than Parker's. Ntseki is a school teacher nothing more.— Naphtally Phasha (@Notlo6) November 13, 2020
#AFCON2021Q— 🔱khamally🍯Ghost☠️ (@Ferdinand_ntuli) November 13, 2020
Bafana bafana's couch (molefe ntseki) is a joke, NO CAP! pic.twitter.com/xdUxcCBFCO
Molefi Ntseki after Bongani Zungu's goal— Tebogo (@_Tebogo_23) November 13, 2020
Bafana bafana, Percy tau pic.twitter.com/Teii9ov9Kx
Cringeworthy match...by far the worst Bafana I've ever watched honestly...— Siphesihle (@Just_Sibeko) November 13, 2020
No team work, no synergy, huffing and puffing nje
Anyway I think Ntseki can go now....
He must go, as a club manager I'd also not pull out my players to avoid unnecessary injuries for Bafana Bafana that is not serious. How do you appoint Ntseki who has no senior club/team experience to coach a national team— DIY3/LOGAN (@Mawi_Mtshi) November 13, 2020
Molefe Ntseki must be removed from Bafana Bafana. The guy has no game plan. Poor team selection and cowardice are his daily drills ☹️— Gcwanini (@MiyaCoding) November 13, 2020
Ntseki won't last at Bafana. Instead of picking players based on form, he picks based on who he likes 😭— Untitled Unmastered (@Moh_Baps) November 13, 2020