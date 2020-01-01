Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

Twitter reacts to Soweto derby as Orlando Pirates upstage Kaizer Chiefs

Michael Madyira
Comments()
Thabang Monare, Orlando Pirates & Khama Billiat, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2020
Backpagepix
The Buccaneers recorded an emphatic victory puts them in a commanding position in the return leg next weekend

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final, first leg match at Orlando Stadium.

Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch were on target to ensure a comfortable win for Pirates.

It was a huge victory for coach Josef Zinnbauer and his men as they put one foot into the final of this competition in their bid for their first piece of silverware since 2014.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The result triggered a Twitter frenzy with mixed opinions being expressed. Even South Africa's Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni added his voice in support of his Kaizer Chiefs, while trolling winners, Pirates.

    Former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, now senior coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, was also dragged into the Soweto derby and he moved in to exonerate himself when accused of being the source of Amakhosi's woes.

    Close