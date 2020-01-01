Twitter reacts to Soweto derby as Orlando Pirates upstage Kaizer Chiefs

The Buccaneers recorded an emphatic victory puts them in a commanding position in the return leg next weekend

beat 3-0 in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final, first leg match at Orlando Stadium.

Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch were on target to ensure a comfortable win for Pirates.

It was a huge victory for coach Josef Zinnbauer and his men as they put one foot into the final of this competition in their bid for their first piece of silverware since 2014.

The result triggered a Twitter frenzy with mixed opinions being expressed. Even 's Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni added his voice in support of his Kaizer Chiefs, while trolling winners, Pirates.

Former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, now senior coach at , was also dragged into the Soweto derby and he moved in to exonerate himself when accused of being the source of Amakhosi's woes.

Even The Great Coach Pitso Mosimane was going to fail at Kaizer chiefs. pic.twitter.com/E56NaKl844 — The Real Junior Khanye (@JuniorKhanye13) October 31, 2020

Orlando Pirates annoys me. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 31, 2020

Shame....I tried to raise the topic of @KaizerChiefs monumental loss against @orlandopirates. He said "Eish, the world is a sad place. Let's not make it worse by dwelling on the negative." I didn't know he was a philosopher. We live and learn. https://t.co/dLicuwDY6C — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) October 31, 2020

I have suffered enough in my life to feel any pain.

I have prayed so hard to God to muzzle me.

I have struggled so hard to explain myself and couldn’t

A loving God has done just that; Gave me STRENGTH, Guided me out of darkness

I just love and love even more https://t.co/68wfXB4cC8 — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) October 31, 2020

If you are going to church this morning, please pray for the cows from Naturena called Kaizer Chiefs. — Tshepo Mashego (@TshepoTsala) November 1, 2020

Spoke about this on radio last night and I was bluntly honest on how superior @orlandopirates is and they will win this match. #wafawafa — BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) October 31, 2020

RT to annoy them my Orlando Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch pic.twitter.com/8v0juBnqbv — Xoza_m (@Xozam1) October 31, 2020

My reaction when Vincent Pule scored the second goal. I love you @orlandopirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/YrSdyEGf13 — House Music Guy (@JuniorMbatha_) October 31, 2020

I predicted the scoreline 2 days ago pic.twitter.com/pS7QsaTurR — Palesa motshoene IG: @MissPalulu/PalulusKitchen (@MissPalulu) October 31, 2020

Now Chiefs will beat you 6-0 in 2nd round pic.twitter.com/L4LcM0K3fW — Peacemaker (@nqobzitha_makh) November 1, 2020

A visual look at the ball movement that led to @orlandopirates’ Pule’s goal in the #MTN8 match against @KaizerChiefs. It took @orlandopirates 10 seconds from a free kick to scoring the goal. #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/6Fs8xTJZWZ — DiskiStats (@StatsDiski) October 31, 2020

@orlandopirates is not one skipa team. We will continue to mop the floor with them. How do you blow 20 points lead. pic.twitter.com/8ufA7nFuls — Mahlatse Ratau (@BanaMalome) November 1, 2020

Let's be honest hey, Champions league experience helped Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to beat inexperienced Kaizer chiefs this season.. #MTN82020 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/Zk4xK7InvK — downsBucs 6-0 Chiefs (@vigorous____) October 31, 2020

I do think Kaizer chiefs will dominate and beat a lot of teams this season, even today they looked really good. They have quality young stars. Top 5 finish is possible — JZ + FD = (@MuziBucs) October 31, 2020

Goodmorning and no Kaizer Chiefs fans, it wasn't a dream!

- 0 — J Whatsen (@jwhatsen) November 1, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs is a joke



Girls hurt neh mare Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ez00NoIona — Monna Wa Mosotho (@Ditabe_) November 1, 2020

Kaizer chiefs right now. pic.twitter.com/tx316F4pgX — Thabo K (@Thabo_RVK) November 1, 2020