Twitter reacts to Soweto Derby as Orlando Pirates eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from MTN8

Amakhosi have had no answer for Bucs in recent weeks. Fans took to social media to react to the latest encounter

The two teams came into the Soweto Derby clash with having put one foot into the 2020 MTN8 final after winning 3-0 in the semi-final first-leg match on October 31.

Few die-hard fans would have been confident that their team could overturn the deficit and advance to the final of the lucrative tournament.

Chiefs were boosted by the return of two key defenders Reeve Frosler and Erick Mathoho, who both missed the first-leg match due to injuries.

However, Amakhosi were outplayed by a solid Bucs side, who contained coach Gavin Hunt's men in the first-half before scoring twice in the second-half to seal a 2-0 win at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was a match which saw Deon Hotto produce a Man of the Match performance, while Erick Mathoho was sent off in stoppage time with Pirates reaching the final after winning the semi-final tie 5-0 on aggregate.

Check out how the fans reacted to the action-packed encounter:

Mathoho is leaving with the captain's arm band.. they will say they lost because they didn't have any leadership #MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/KE6M5oYD3r — 🦉THE WISE OWL🦉 (@khul_kid) November 8, 2020

Pule just asked Mathoho to consider retirement. pic.twitter.com/UMl7RKeGj5 — Bucs 5 - 0 Chiefs (@Shamase77) November 8, 2020

Hotto proved to us that Sasman is a cricket player. pic.twitter.com/4K5bqDKq84 — Phila (@PhungasheP) November 8, 2020

I don't c us beating Celtics while we play the likes of Makaringe & Hotto. We won't survive in Africa with this directionless football. JZ is a suspect & i foresee us wining anything under him. — Khaya (@Khaya97779461) November 8, 2020

Hotto have lost his place in heaven for what he is doing to Sasman weNkosi 😂😂😂. I've even lost count of the nutmegs 😂😂😂 #MTN8 #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/Q303r5uVFQ — SonOfaQueen. A complete Cherub🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@RoodroNicholl) November 8, 2020

Gavin Hunt trying to find a solution

Kaizer Chiefs

Agay#MTN82020#Amakhosi4Life

Nurkovic

Frosler

Parker pic.twitter.com/5NAPfzi5Aj — Tshikani Skhokho Nyambi (@SkhokhoNyambi) November 8, 2020

Football is a humbling sport. Next season Chiefs will give Hunt quality players. He'll be successful or be exposed gore ke coach ya di team tsa di supporter tse 66. Time will tell — Bra KB (@moeti_kb) November 8, 2020

I'm fully behind Gavin Hunt. Kaizer Chiefs management must also protect the him, stop giving all press conferences to him alone. They must address the supporters as well. Players must account. The sooner Hunt deals with egos in the dressing room, the better. We'll get through... pic.twitter.com/637qkrjpVC — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇳🇬🇨🇩🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) November 8, 2020

Pirates coach Zinnbauer left SA and went home to left the team for 5 days came back Friday and still beat Hunt by 2-0. 🔥🔥 #OnceAlways — Luwi (@LuwiOthandiweyo) November 8, 2020

Zinnbauer has no reason not to win the MTN8 trophy. He must not bore me, please. — The Native (@Zuko_Godlimpi) November 8, 2020

Even Pep knows the Zinnbauer effect 😩☠☠ pic.twitter.com/V15db58QTW — Nathi🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nkosinathi_99) November 8, 2020

please help me here. Before the Ban, When was the last time @KaizerChiefs 'bought' a big star? That is not including signing a free agent big star. When was the last time KC pursued a player who was contracted to another team and actually signed them?#ssDiski #MTN8 #babizebonke — Phumelele Moshoele (@7phumz) November 8, 2020

Chiefs fans realizing that they are still going to play Pirates in the League, twice 😂#Sowetoderby #OnceAndAlways pic.twitter.com/mRI9TCg60N — uMantuli weNdebele🇿🇦 (@MaNtuliPorsche) November 8, 2020

If Orlando Pirates can't won the trophy with an aggregate score of 5-0 against Kaizer Chiefs then it is true that Orlando Pirates e humane mmutla o hwile. — Nicky Michele (@nicky_michele) November 8, 2020

Today Kaizer Chiefs learnt the True Meaning of Wafa Wafa 🙆🏿‍♂️, pirates players must be arrested for Abuse Hai khona ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/K7XZfXEMkY — Elon Mogale (@TheRealElonzo) November 8, 2020

My news feed is just flooded with Kaizer Chiefs supporters' frustrations more than Orlando Pirates supporters' joy.

I don't think the players, the technical staff and the management take the time to read what's being tweeted here considering the immense damage that was caused. — Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) November 8, 2020

The biggest mistake that Pirates is going to make going into the final is that they are going to think they are strong because they beat a finished Chiefs, Celtics will show them flames, Lorch must remain injured a bit because he is the only one who can win them the MTN8. — Joe Phaahla🇿🇦 (@Kgoshi_Moloto) November 8, 2020

The next Kaizer Chiefs coach must bring in passing and possession football. 5 years of voodoo and kamakazi football.



Kaizer Chiefs is not supposed to be kicking the ball forward all the time. Every goalkick its hoof hoof from Akpeyi. Nonsense. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) November 8, 2020

Akpeyi to the coach pic.twitter.com/5Knrylswq4 — McGriff (@labisto) November 8, 2020

Clearly you know nothing about football, you can't blame a goalkeeper for one on one situations boet, the defense at Chiefs is dead even last week Pirates scored goals from counter attacks. Itu Khune's days are gone Bru let it go, Akpeyi is the best goalkeeper we have https://t.co/yrcWtGtyyd — Muzi Mlondo (@Nazomagenge2) November 8, 2020