8 Cup

Twitter reacts to Soweto Derby as Orlando Pirates eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from MTN8

Austin Ditlhobolo
Senior Reporter
Comments()
Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates & Yagan Sasman, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2020
Backpagepix
Amakhosi have had no answer for Bucs in recent weeks. Fans took to social media to react to the latest encounter

The two teams came into the Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates having put one foot into the 2020 MTN8 final after winning 3-0 in the semi-final first-leg match on October 31.

Few die-hard Kaizer Chiefs fans would have been confident that their team could overturn the deficit and advance to the final of the lucrative tournament. 

Chiefs were boosted by the return of two key defenders Reeve Frosler and Erick Mathoho, who both missed the first-leg match due to injuries.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    However, Amakhosi were outplayed by a solid Bucs side, who contained coach Gavin Hunt's men in the first-half before scoring twice in the second-half to seal a 2-0 win at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    Article continues below

    It was a match which saw Deon Hotto produce a Man of the Match performance, while Erick Mathoho was sent off in stoppage time with Pirates reaching the final after winning the semi-final tie 5-0 on aggregate.

    Check out how the fans reacted to the action-packed encounter:

     

    Close