Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United

Twitter reacts to Nedbank Cup results as Chiefs & Sundowns progress

Last updated
Comments()
Backpagepix
Amakhosi and the Brazilians progressed as amateur side Vaal University stunned Golden Arrows to advance to the Round of 16

Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns both progressed to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating Royal Eagles and SuperSport United 1-0, respectively.

But fellow top tier side Golden Arrows were stunned, on penalties, by third-tier side Vaal University after the match ended 2-2.

This was the second season in succession that Abafana Bes'thende were eliminated by a low tier side after they lost to TS Galaxy in the previous campaign.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    By winning their respective ties, Chiefs and Sundowns joined Chippa United, TS Sporting, Maritzburg United, Highlands Park and Bloemfontein Celtic in the next round.

    Vaal University on the other end, joined Amavarara as the second non-professional side in the last 16.

    Here is what Twitter had to say about the rest of the Nedbank Cup proceedings on Saturday.

    Article continues below

     

     

    Close