Twitter reacts to Nedbank Cup results as Chiefs & Sundowns progress

Amakhosi and the Brazilians progressed as amateur side Vaal University stunned Golden Arrows to advance to the Round of 16

Premier Soccer League giants and both progressed to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating Royal Eagles and SuperSport United 1-0, respectively.

But fellow top tier side were stunned, on penalties, by third-tier side Vaal University after the match ended 2-2.

This was the second season in succession that Abafana Bes'thende were eliminated by a low tier side after they lost to TS Galaxy in the previous campaign.

By winning their respective ties, Chiefs and Sundowns joined , TS , , and Bloemfontein in the next round.

Vaal University on the other end, joined Amavarara as the second non-professional side in the last 16.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the rest of the Nedbank Cup proceedings on Saturday.

#NedbankCup2020

Kaizer chiefs Won 😐



Sundowns Won 👆👆



That means Pirates is not winning tomorrow 😂😂



Comedy starts tomorrow at 15:00

🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zpgqz887xk — سوبرمان ♠️ (@Mirasse_) February 8, 2020

Eish Bra @komphelasteve when will break the duck mara pic.twitter.com/b0BciRFwvw — Lufmon10 (@monde_lufele) February 8, 2020

#NedbankCup #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50



What a beautiful goal!!!!!!!!!! What a relief for Chiefs fans



Pass from Frosler, Turn by Manyama pic.twitter.com/oYzm3pxlSK — Soccer Clipz (@Cafulele1) February 8, 2020

@KaizerChiefs do you know we have no electricity we are sacrificing our datas for this nonsense, we should be 3 nil up already dammit #Amakhosi4Life #SSDiski #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/GikmlrR8S2 — SA_Gooner🇿🇦 (@SipheleleQalaba) February 8, 2020

SAB Regional League team, Vaal University of Technology, knock out #AbsaPrem side, Golden Arrows, via penalties...



The magic of the #NedbankCup. David beats Goliath. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 8, 2020

#NedbankCup - RESULTS:



Amavarara 2-1 Super Eagles

Bloem Celtic 4-1

Vaal University 2(6)-(5)2 Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Royal Eagles

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United

Highlands Park 2-0 Uthongathi pic.twitter.com/VWE90BLFMs — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 8, 2020