Twitter reacts to Nedbank Cup results as Chiefs & Sundowns progress
Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns both progressed to the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating Royal Eagles and SuperSport United 1-0, respectively.
But fellow top tier side Golden Arrows were stunned, on penalties, by third-tier side Vaal University after the match ended 2-2.
This was the second season in succession that Abafana Bes'thende were eliminated by a low tier side after they lost to TS Galaxy in the previous campaign.
By winning their respective ties, Chiefs and Sundowns joined Chippa United, TS Sporting, Maritzburg United, Highlands Park and Bloemfontein Celtic in the next round.
Vaal University on the other end, joined Amavarara as the second non-professional side in the last 16.
Here is what Twitter had to say about the rest of the Nedbank Cup proceedings on Saturday.
#NedbankCup2020— سوبرمان ♠️ (@Mirasse_) February 8, 2020
Kaizer chiefs Won 😐
Sundowns Won 👆👆
That means Pirates is not winning tomorrow 😂😂
Comedy starts tomorrow at 15:00
🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zpgqz887xk
It's all over in Dobsonville:@VaalUniversity are through to the Last 16.— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 8, 2020
6-5 winners on penalties over @goldenarrowsfc1#NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/8EjyB0gdTJ
Eish Bra @komphelasteve when will break the duck mara pic.twitter.com/b0BciRFwvw— Lufmon10 (@monde_lufele) February 8, 2020
#NedbankCup #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50— Soccer Clipz (@Cafulele1) February 8, 2020
What a beautiful goal!!!!!!!!!! What a relief for Chiefs fans
Pass from Frosler, Turn by Manyama pic.twitter.com/oYzm3pxlSK
@KaizerChiefs do you know we have no electricity we are sacrificing our datas for this nonsense, we should be 3 nil up already dammit #Amakhosi4Life #SSDiski #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/GikmlrR8S2— SA_Gooner🇿🇦 (@SipheleleQalaba) February 8, 2020
SAB Regional League team, Vaal University of Technology, knock out #AbsaPrem side, Golden Arrows, via penalties...— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 8, 2020
The magic of the #NedbankCup. David beats Goliath.
Kaitano Tembo says Mamelodi Sundowns FC parked the bus..— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 8, 2020
Maybe I was watching a different game... #NedbankCup #DownsLive #SSDISKI #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/DBnDrHlvoU
Arrows vs Amazulu an end to end game. #NedbankCup #ssDiski #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/wvDxReNwf6— Small Fish Champion 🏅🏆 2019 (@zeeontv) February 8, 2020
#NedbankCup - RESULTS:— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 8, 2020
Amavarara 2-1 Super Eagles
Bloem Celtic 4-1 AmaZulu
Vaal University 2(6)-(5)2 Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Royal Eagles
Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United
Highlands Park 2-0 Uthongathi pic.twitter.com/VWE90BLFMs
#NedbankCup #MamelodiSundowns #TshwaneDerby #downslive— Soccer Clipz (@Cafulele1) February 8, 2020
Does Morena have a Nitro Engine? I am convinced he is equipped with some machinery ..check him plus he doesn't get tired! pic.twitter.com/ri4JHVVHYT