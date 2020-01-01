PSL

Twitter reacts to George Maluleka's Kaizer Chiefs departure

Comments()
Backpagepix
As expected, social media has been flooded with discussion after Amakhosi announced the departure of their star midfielder

South African 'Football Twitter' was once again abuzz on Wednesday following Kaizer Chiefs' announcement that they have failed to reach an agreement for a contract renewal with midfielder George Maluleka.

But it was after confirmation that the 31-year-old had penned a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns that set Twitter alight.

The club also revealed that the two parties had been locked in futile negotiations with the 31-year-old in attempts to have his contract renewed.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Maluleka arrived in January 2014 from SuperSport United and has gone on to make 168 appearances for the Black and Gold, netting 23 times.

    Here are some of the reactions to the news of the midfielder's expected departure:

    Close