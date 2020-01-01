Twitter reacts to George Maluleka's Kaizer Chiefs departure

As expected, social media has been flooded with discussion after Amakhosi announced the departure of their star midfielder

South African 'Football Twitter' was once again abuzz on Wednesday following ' announcement that they have failed to reach an agreement for a contract renewal with midfielder George Maluleka.

But it was after confirmation that the 31-year-old had penned a pre-contract with that set Twitter alight.

The club also revealed that the two parties had been locked in futile negotiations with the 31-year-old in attempts to have his contract renewed.

Maluleka arrived in January 2014 from SuperSport United and has gone on to make 168 appearances for the Black and Gold, netting 23 times.

Here are some of the reactions to the news of the midfielder's expected departure:

Update:



Following a string of negotiations, the player himself revealed to the Club that he has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.



Maluleka joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2014 and his current contract is due to end on 30 June 2020. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/FwUn36ytLT — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 11, 2020

I hear he signed a pre-contract with Sundowns , good luck boy I wish you all the best for the future , good thing our beloved #Amakhosi4life will remain forever , players come and go and he is not the first to leave and obviously not the last , I love @kaizerChiefs ❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/5hFbCdXjug — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) March 11, 2020

George Maluleka got himself a nice retirement package with that Sundowns deal, I see it as a good move financially considering his age — Thuto Mokele (@ThutoMoukz) March 11, 2020

George Maluleka once asked George Lebese not to leave for Sundowns now he's the one going to Sundowns pic.twitter.com/AWfjxwK3mo — Mokone (@muroatower) March 11, 2020

We lost a good player in George Maluleka. Glad @KaizerChiefs

Tried persuading him to stay with no success. Good luck Mido. #Amakhosi4Life — Wilson (@WilsonSeema) March 11, 2020

George Maluleka will soon be mentioned along with this 3 -- Follow your zaka papa pic.twitter.com/gnGPhnmSXN — Motsamai ke Nna (@vspazierganger) March 11, 2020

First Khama Billiat response

"Khama knows"



Today

George Maluleka is signed.



The FC and Fanbase is rattled



🐐🐐🐐 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6BLzjig3Uz — Black is Gold الأسود هو الذهب (@BlackisGoldz) March 11, 2020

After turning down a 2 year extension contract at Kaizer Chiefs this week, George Maluleka has confirmed that he has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. Maluleka will join the likes of Kekana, Jali, Mabunda, Coetzee and Manyisa in the Chloorkop midfield. pic.twitter.com/QlwNdfSP6g — uZulu Media House (@uZuluMedia) March 11, 2020

George Maluleka was as inconsistent as i-commission ka marhosha. He can go to @Masandawana and we can give them Parker, Zulu and their Billiat back if they're interested.



Time for the likes of Ngcobo, Mashiane, Blom etc Khosi @KaizerChiefs — Nhlaka✌ (@NhlivoTouch) March 11, 2020

George Maluleka must be having a tremendous impact at Kaizer Chiefs ..hence Pitso signed him

Aker he's known for killing the threats in opposition clubs pic.twitter.com/e33C3cd47Q — R O M E O 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) March 11, 2020

What Sundowns paid for George Maluleka compared to what they getting 😂😂🤣🤣 take him please...ohhh and enjoy... Jali pic.twitter.com/tErjhFCgi2 — Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) March 11, 2020

There's Sammy Seabi,Rivaldo Coetzee and Mohomi who is very much better and with the right guidance he can get back To his best again but still you go and sign a 31 year old George Maluleka.Our coach sometimes mxm loses network.The same signings as that of Manyisa and Lebese... pic.twitter.com/aY5NGj1Ldc — Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) March 11, 2020

This has nothing to do with the perceived value that George Maluleka can add to Sundowns but more about destabilizing an already destabilized KC..... — Skhu (@I_Am_Skhu) March 11, 2020

So George Maluleka joined Sundowns bcz he want to tour Africa believing he's going to be part of the squad (on the banch though) to win the second star 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ensbw0Z9Xd — #BossMoves2020 (@MgwaliLungani) March 11, 2020