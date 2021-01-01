Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Twitter reacts to Bafana Bafana's failure to qualify for 2022 Afcon finals after Sudan defeat

Austin Ditlhobolo
Bafana Bafana against Sudan, March 2021
Some fans blamed Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki following the national team's shock loss to the Falcons of Jediane

Bafana Bafana disappointed millions of South Africans when they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday evening.

The 1996 African champions had to avoid a defeat to Sudan in order to book their spot in next year's tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon.

However, South Africa suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Sudan's Falcons of Jediane in their final Group C match at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

Two first-half goals from Saifeldin Bakhit and Mohamed Abdel Raman helped earn Sudan their maiden victory over South Africa.

Many disheartened South Africans took to social media to share their opinions on the national team's disappointing loss to the Falcons of Jediane. 

Here is how Twitter reacted to the result:

