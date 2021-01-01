Twitter reacts to Bafana Bafana's failure to qualify for 2022 Afcon finals after Sudan defeat

Some fans blamed Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki following the national team's shock loss to the Falcons of Jediane

Bafana Bafana disappointed millions of South Africans when they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday evening.

The 1996 African champions had to avoid a defeat to Sudan in order to book their spot in next year's tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon.

However, South Africa suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Sudan's Falcons of Jediane in their final Group C match at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

Two first-half goals from Saifeldin Bakhit and Mohamed Abdel Raman helped earn Sudan their maiden victory over South Africa.

Many disheartened South Africans took to social media to share their opinions on the national team's disappointing loss to the Falcons of Jediane.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the result:

Sudan still recovering from the Darfur disaster in 2010. But tonight they managed to beat Bafana Bafana ranked 72 in the FIFA rankings. — Calvin Mbhiza (@HelloCalvin8) March 28, 2021

Top 4 useless things in 🇿🇦



Bafana Bafana

ANC

kaizer chiefs

SAPS pic.twitter.com/7T4vsOmTLz — Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) March 28, 2021

South Africa have lost 2-0 to Sudan. A team that is 50 places below them on the FIFA rankings. On brand.#AFCON2021Q #AFCON2021 — The Mighty Scousers 🇿🇦🔴 (@MightyScouZAs) March 28, 2021

Name one thing that is more than useless than @SAFA_net and Bafana Bafana, by the way they lost to Sudan, FYI Sudan does not have a professional league — Nonki™ (@ntsikelelox) March 28, 2021

Sudan has beaten Ghana yazi

This Sudan team isn't that weak



Sad part is Bafana Bafana is weak weak weak https://t.co/JVrDGme6df — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) March 28, 2021

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the delayed afcon after being baptized by Sudan in Khartoum. — mosesmunji@ymail.com (@mosesmunji) March 28, 2021

Can someone tell me why bafana bafana it is still called bafana bafana when is it going to grow and become madoda madoda — Victor Prince (@Vicalow) March 28, 2021

Is time now we restructure SAFA and appoint all SA psl coaches to form task team to choose Bafana Bafana players, so Benny and Hunt to be head coaches on the day of the game. Thy must do this for a country not their pocket and family no money on national team take it of leave it — Mmmmm (@selomomc) March 28, 2021

Also, how Reeve Frosler doesn’t start for #Bafana is beyond me… Still think he’s the most complete right back in South Africa. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 28, 2021

Cyril should close our borders tonight whilst these Bafana players are still in Sudan — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) March 28, 2021

Believing in Bafana Bafana is like believing that the ANC will stop looting 😔 pic.twitter.com/pNaZWunVtv — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) March 28, 2021

Let's give Junior Khanye the respect he deserves. This man knows football.



Bafana Bafana | #BafanaBafana | Ntseki pic.twitter.com/No4WrvpEUz — Rolly_Rolland (@RollyRolland) March 28, 2021

A rare video of Bafana Bafana trying to go to Cameroon AFCON 2021 after loosing to Sudan #BafanaBafana #khune #ntseki pic.twitter.com/55Tw4mzMSQ — Nndavheleseni Windstone Ramuntshi (@NRamuntshi) March 28, 2021

Dear Bafana Bafana fans,

Beating Sudan is not for everyone. 😂😂😂😂 #SAFA pic.twitter.com/MM7R9US0gM — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) March 28, 2021

So, Bafana Bafana of South Africa will not feature in Cameroon #AFCON2021.

SA needed just 2 points from 2 games to qualify and they ended up with just 1.

Sudan ending South Africa's hope for #AFCON is the most shocking result in #AFCON2021Q #AFCON2021Qualifiers today. So sad... pic.twitter.com/hp88Po4HF8 — Red Rose🌹Chelsea 1st Lady💙 (@Roseangel009) March 28, 2021

Bafana Bafana are so disappointing



They failed to qualify to AFCON again



I'm so embarrassed to be beaten by weak country like Sudan — Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) March 28, 2021

Danny Jordan, Bafana Bafana and Molefi Ntseki are a pandemic yazi. We need total lockdown out of them with immediate effect. Really Bafana Bafana 2-0 Sudan mxm pic.twitter.com/FkqdEYUnVA — Sphe J Hadebe (@sphe_hadebe) March 28, 2021

Bafana never lost to Sudan with Kaizer Chiefs players playing, never.... Bafana won in Ghana while Kaizer Chiefs players were playing in National team back in the years... pic.twitter.com/yRnu4RM5LQ — Aymos (@aphiwe_luthuli) March 28, 2021

I think it's the right time for @CyrilRamaphosa to close boarders while Bafana Bafana is still in Sudan, no Flights coming in or going out... pic.twitter.com/rMJeBZmTZU — Aymos (@aphiwe_luthuli) March 28, 2021

I think Bafana needs a name change, jirre we lost against Sudan .. — Glenda Perumal (@pumpkinangel09) March 28, 2021

Sudan is going to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations Championship.South Africa AKA Bafana Bafana,the hosts of the 2010 FIFA World Cup,the of home of PSL, arguably the best league on the continent,the home of Percy Tau,ain't.



Coach @komphelasteve hope you understand. — Chris Migwambo (@CMigwambo) March 28, 2021

Now I know how university students feel. I know how chiefs supports feels. Bafana bafana nidliwa I Sudan. Useless pic.twitter.com/D5rXOaVBYe — Dr BT Mncube - Mpapi 🇿🇦 (@bless1010) March 28, 2021

Molefi Ntseki had never coached a team in DStv Premiership but was given Bafana Bafana job



Under his tenure, Bafana struggled to beat minnows Sao Tome twice, couldn't beat what was effectively a C-team of Ghana and for the first time Bafana lost to Sudan



Jordan=Mess after mess pic.twitter.com/bBkvZILhAm — Karabo Ramasimong (@KB_Ramasimong) March 28, 2021

Bafana Bafana's failure is not due to a lack of players. The coach needs to take the blame for this one. The longer term issues can be sorted later. SA should be beating Sudan. — Bongani Mabhena (@BongzM7) March 28, 2021

Only thing Bafana Bafana is good at is dancing for amaPaino during practice time 🤦🏽‍♂️



Sudan showed them that football is not Jika Majika 😂😂 — uYesu Nyana KaThixo (@uYesuKrestu) March 28, 2021

Bafana Bafana after Sudan dealt with them.. pic.twitter.com/O0lGNqAKVM — 2PAPA (@monastreet) March 28, 2021

ICYMI



Bafana Bafana of SOUTH AFRICA will not be in Cameroon for the 2022 AFCON. Sudan made sure of that.#AFCON2021Q — cecilia omorogbe (@CTV_ceceO) March 28, 2021