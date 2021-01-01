Twitter reacts as South Africa fail to defeat weakened Ghana in Afcon 2022 Qualifier

Football fans from both countries took to social media to share their thoughts on the Group C clash

South Africa failed to defeat a weakened Ghana side in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday evening.

Ghana were without several key players such as Richard Ofori, John Boye, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.

However, the Black Stars showed no fear at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as they took the lead through Mohammed Kudus' 49th-minute goal.

Percy Tau levelled matters two minutes later as the Brighton Hove and Albion striker spared Bafana's blushes as the two teams draw 1-1.

The draw saw South Africa remain second on the group standings - level on points with Ghana, who qualified for the finals.

Bafana need a point to qualify for next year's tournament and their final Group C game is against Sudan on Sunday, while Ghana will host Sao Tome and Principe on the same day.

Football fans from South Africa and Ghana took to social media to share their thoughts on the clash between the two former African champions.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the match:

The only good thing about the current Black Stars team. 🥴#AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/ThM5mCGPvO — Kwame Benaíah.💧🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) March 25, 2021

Zungu ❌

Furman ❌

Erasmus ❌

Serero ❌

Dolly ❌

Grobler ❌



...anyone available for a kickabout with @BafanaBafana?? https://t.co/wL3wC9gyRP — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) March 24, 2021

Hayi khululeka mlungu.. Thina as South Africans we are not shocked🤣🤣🤣We know Percy Tau...When we say play him we know wat we talking about ...its nothing personal the boy is good... #sinitshelile 🔥🔥😭👏🏽👏🏽🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/MExRj5Vz11 — Ntsika_Ndlovu🇿🇦 (@c_lo_sa) March 25, 2021

People here judging Ben on this one match 😕

That guy is baller and he's proven himself at club level, imagine sengwayo covering for him in that midfield 🙌🏽 — John (@Kagiso_Bw) March 25, 2021

2021 and Black Stars is playing defensive tactics against South Africa; a team Kotoko can even beat smfh — Kumasi Sarkodie🚀 (@KumasiSarkodie_) March 25, 2021

Look at how the Black Stars defence dey make this Percy Tau guy look like prime Ronaldinho...mese bibinii paa bey33 de3n wc wiase🤦‍♂️ — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) March 25, 2021

We always need to pull out calculators when Bafana Bafana needs to qualify for anything. — Thamsanqa Thami Gubevu (@thamigubevu) March 25, 2021

Bafana bafana would’ve played a draw against San Marino — Kabelo (@Kaybe_q) March 25, 2021

The sooner Bafana Bafana coach molefi Ntseki is relieved of the hot seat the better. The man proved once again he's out of touch with local talent. @ghanafaofficial might as well start celebrating world cup qualification as well. pic.twitter.com/F1WQDZ5EdU — Big Time Football News (@BigTimeFootbal6) March 25, 2021

CK Akonnor has done de needful https://t.co/WmugmolNgl — Kojo Sarkodie (@paakojosarkodie) March 25, 2021

Mr Molefi Ntseki there a time ticking bomb 💣 on your backline and u dare play Siyanda Xulu in Sudan it will explode....u out 🤞🏾#AFCON2021Q #Bafana — Thabo Reagan (@thaboreagan) March 25, 2021

Bafana Bafana draw AGAINST disabled Ghana. Ntseki isn't a couch!! — Peter Maleke (@maleke_peter) March 25, 2021

Whoever that advised Ghana coach CK Akonnor to wait and only substitute Kwame Opoku at halftime for Osman is very wise



What CK wanted to do would've eclipsed Ghana's qualification this evening. The narrative by now would've been on that substitution rather than the qualification pic.twitter.com/4r4oxtMG4q — Evans Gyamera-Antwi(Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) March 25, 2021

No matter what you have to say about the head coach of the 🇬🇭 Black Stars, remember that the first task was to qualify the team to #AFCON2021Q & that's what he has done! 👌



Congratulations, @akonnor_ck! 👏#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/ueVPrxytze — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) March 25, 2021

Bafana bafana lost this game due to bad coaching and a coach that fails to make the right changes to his tactics and his team when required ntseki out is all I'll say — YouTube: SportstalkwithKefuwe (@KefuweMahlangu2) March 25, 2021

Junior Khanye's thoughts on Bafana Bafana of Molefi Ntseki



Jali | Khune | #iDiskiTV | Percy Tau pic.twitter.com/cSdN7nJHOw — Cole 🇿🇦 (@ThisIsColbert) March 25, 2021

Most important part of the discussion is that @akonnor_ck joins the list of great men to Qualify Ghana to the AFCON, and am happy that a Local coach gets this on his CV. — Chief Seidu Adamu 🇬🇭 (@Chiefseiduadamu) March 25, 2021

Honestly...



Bafana Bafana Coach, Molefi Ntseki, has to hold his hands up today



The approach overall to Ghana was wrong



He has to go for it vs Sudan#AFCON2021Q #AFCON #BafanaBafana Percy Tau Jali Morena Xulu Coetzee Ben Motshwari pic.twitter.com/U2SLv8i6dL — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) March 25, 2021

I am tired of pretending. Does anyone know what Molefi Ntseki done in the past to deserve to be Bafana Bafana coach today. #AFCON2021Q — ILLY ONE (@ILLY_ONE) March 25, 2021

@akonnor_ck. Hope Brobbey switch is going smoothly. Jordan/Brobbey

Kudus, Partey, Dede Wakaso or Acquah. Afcon no be joke # Ghana Black Stars @ghanafaofficial — David Kodua (@kodua49) March 25, 2021

Truth be told I will never ever have respect for the Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki for playing Riva the whole 90 mins pic.twitter.com/9KBJn5gnyN — Muntu (@Muntumuyeza) March 25, 2021

And who told CK Akonnor that Kwame Poku is a winger?? Also upon all those scoutings and training he had with him did he see the boy to be a winger or it was a deliberate attempt ? Cus I don't get it. — williebellins (@GYMWILLS) March 25, 2021

Ntseki needs to drop zwane into the 10 position to occupy the space between attack and midfield and to defend a lot better....bafana bafana — YouTube: SportstalkwithKefuwe (@KefuweMahlangu2) March 25, 2021