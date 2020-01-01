Twitter reacts as Orlando Pirates beat Black Leopards at the death

Fans take to social media as Bucs go second on the log at a packed Thohoyandou Stadium

left it late to snatch a 1-0 win over Black in a Premier Soccer League encounter played at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

Going into the encounter, the contrast between the two sides saw hosts Leopards amongst the bottom three teams in the league and desperate for three points, while the Buccaneers are late title hopefuls.

The opening half saw the hosts enjoying the better chances between the two sides and forced Wayne Sandilands into an acrobatic one handed save to deny Edwin Gyimah from point-blank rank range.

In the second half, both sides had chances to snatch the win, but it was a Thabiso Mokoena own-goal in added time that handed the Buccaneers the three points.

Twitter erupted with reactions from , and Orlando Pirates fans.

Check out the best reactions below:

When luck is on your side... Orlando Pirates Football Club 🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴 — Andza (@InnocentMbethe) February 16, 2020

The Ghost overcomes Limpopo witchcraft 🔥🔥🔥

Puuuuuuuuuule#OnceAlways — Orlando Pirates Die Hard Fans (@theghost19371) February 16, 2020

What was wrong with y'all last week ? I hope you keep the same energy on the 29th#OnceAlways #orlandopirates https://t.co/Huu3DpbWLY — Thoriso M. (@thoriiso_m) February 16, 2020

I have soap In my eye... Can someone tell me the score?#orlandopirates #UpTheBucs

Thohoyandou Orlando pirates pic.twitter.com/cPot0SIcX5 — Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) February 16, 2020

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL!



Black Leopards 0 Orlando Pirates 1.



What a GOOAL!



African games are lit man. #AbsaPrem #Pirates. — 𝙲𝚈𝙼𝙾𝙷™ 🌬 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) February 16, 2020

Football can sent you ICU#orlando Pirates#Black Leopard — Pusetso.Lefyedi (@Pusetso__) February 16, 2020

Yall keep stressing me till the 90th minute @orlandopirates but I love yall 😭😭😭 thank you Baby Jesus for Pule's rocket of a left foot #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ACIjVWXy5o — Trevvy Trev 🇿🇦 (@thats_so_trevvy) February 16, 2020

Football gods 😭😭 I am on my knees, take my car as an offering 😭😭😭😭 — Joseph Jnr (@LutendoKhoromm2) February 16, 2020

Football! Mokoena OG has Bucs in the lead...this game can be cruel sometimes. @lidodaduvha 0-1* @orlandopirates #AbsaPrem — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) February 16, 2020

