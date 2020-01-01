PSL

Twitter reacts as Mokwena and Mngqithi appointments disappoint many Mamelodi Sundowns fans

Austin Ditlhobolo
Senior Reporter
Manqoba Mngqithi, Patrice Motsepe & Rhulani Mokwena. Mamelodi Sundowns, 2016
Mamelodi Sundowns
Masandawana fans took to social media to share their views on the announcement

Mamelodi Sundowns announced the appointment of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches on Sunday afternoon.

However, many supporters are unhappy with the club's decision as they believe Mngqithi deserved to lead the team as the new sole head coach replacing Pitso Mosimane.

This is despite Masandawana having released a statement indicating that 'the opinion of Manqoba Mngqithi prevails when there isn’t consensus' between the two coaches.

    Fans of the reigning PSL champions took to social media and expressed disappointment at the decision taken by Sundowns' management which is led by club president Patrick Motsepe.

    Some feel that Mngqithi, who is more experienced than 33-year-old Mokwena, should have been rewarded for his loyalty having joined the club in 2013 and formed a good working relationship with Mosimane. 

    While Mokwena left Sundowns for Orlando Pirates in August 2017 and he also had a stint with Chippa United as head coach, before returning to Masandawana in July 2020.

    Here are some of the top comments from Twitter: 

