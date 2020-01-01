Twitter reacts as Mokwena and Mngqithi appointments disappoint many Mamelodi Sundowns fans

Masandawana fans took to social media to share their views on the announcement

announced the appointment of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches on Sunday afternoon.

However, many supporters are unhappy with the club's decision as they believe Mngqithi deserved to lead the team as the new sole head coach replacing Pitso Mosimane.

This is despite Masandawana having released a statement indicating that 'the opinion of Manqoba Mngqithi prevails when there isn’t consensus' between the two coaches.

Fans of the reigning champions took to social media and expressed disappointment at the decision taken by Sundowns' management which is led by club president Patrick Motsepe.

Some feel that Mngqithi, who is more experienced than 33-year-old Mokwena, should have been rewarded for his loyalty having joined the club in 2013 and formed a good working relationship with Mosimane.

While Mokwena left Sundowns for in August 2017 and he also had a stint with as head coach, before returning to Masandawana in July 2020.

Here are some of the top comments from Twitter:

I can't believe Rhulani Mokwena bullied Pitso Mosimane out of Mamelodi Sundowns. Manqoba Mngqithi is next. — Sir Navi🎯 (@Navigator_SA) October 4, 2020

I'm not happy either with this decision. What is this thing called joint coaching/co coaching????? Manqoba is more deserving, he has been loyal and patient with the club. Motsepe didn't do justice for Mngqithi — Thabile (@Thabile_Mntambo) October 4, 2020

The Power Struggle is inevitable.



Rhulani mokwena is an attention seeker & a power hungry demon, I feel sorry for Mngqithi.

Disrespek!!! https://t.co/cIROC1qMv8 — 𝐯𝐞𝐮𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 (@PontshoRamadie) October 4, 2020

Just when I thought Mngqithi will finally get much deserved recognition pic.twitter.com/i7uoPGkMuk — Hermza Maraiza (@SikaMaraiza01) October 4, 2020

Such a disrespect to Manqoba Mngqithi! He should be the Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/AxIXicO2HB — Nkosi_GC (@GC_INA23) October 4, 2020

Just like fashion at Sundowns coaching wheels goes round and round round and round. From Tovey & Gamondi to Mngqithi and Mokwena



The past The future pic.twitter.com/VuOrNk5Jzq — Mzima Lumkile™ 🇿🇦 (at 🏡) (@Mzima_Lumkile) October 4, 2020

In Manqoba Mngqithi & Rhulani Mokwena we believe 👆🏼💛 — Lethabo (@_lethabo11) October 4, 2020

The disrespect by Sundowns management on Manqoba Mngqithi😭 — SiyandaMswazi_Gemini🔥 🔥 (@siyandamswazi) October 4, 2020

the Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena situation as joint Head Coaches @ Sundowns is a recipe for disaster; Rhulani will try to bully Manqoba & then it will end in tears 😂 — Not Uhuru! (@aluta__continua) October 4, 2020

Manqoba Mngqithi: "I think we should start Andile Ja..."



Rulani Mokwena: pic.twitter.com/9ubEPv5x6b — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) October 4, 2020

Big mistake by Sundowns management, Rhulani is arrogant and he will Bully Manqoba Mngqithi. — DIY3/LOGAN (@Mawi_Mtshi) October 4, 2020

Manqoba Mngqithi is being disrespected! — Mthobeli Jileka (@Pro_Jileka) October 4, 2020

This is disrespect and a vote of no-confidence in Manqoba Mngqithi by @Masandawana. He's far more experienced than Mokwena who has failed in his previous two attempts as a head coach. Mokwena has a bright future but there's still a lot to learn by him. https://t.co/lnFGyJ7y65 — Sakhile Njoko (@The_Njoko) October 4, 2020

Manqoba Mngqithi: "Can I please be in charge of training today"



Rulani Mokwena: pic.twitter.com/5ziJwthRWJ — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) October 4, 2020