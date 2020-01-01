Twitter reacts as Mamelodi Sundowns reach Nedbank Cup semi-finals

With the win, the Brazilians kept their domestic cup treble hopes alive

and FC joined fellow Premier Soccer League side in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup following Friday and Saturday’s action.

On Friday evening Wits outplayed and thumped National First Division side Real Kings 4-0 while Saturday's action saw Baroka claim a 1-0 win over Black in the Limpopo Derby.

Sundowns had to wait until the second-half of extra-time for substitute Keletso Makgalwa to fire them past a resilient outfit after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time.

With most of the world's football leagues suspended due to coronavirus outbreaks, South African Football Twitter had all their eyes and attention on the Nedbank Cup and as usual, Twitter was abuzz.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the rest of the Nedbank Cup proceedings on Saturday.

For the second time this week, Madisha earns the man of the match award👏👏👏#Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/BGBDg6VGvK — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 14, 2020

Apparently Highlands Park were Giant Killers🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂



Correction! is not a Giant.



Its a small team warming up our seat at the top of the #AbsaPrem League Summit... FOR NOW#Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/M2QrsWleQm — 📰K͓̽A͓̽M͓̽U͓̽S͓̽P͓̽O͓̽R͓̽T͓̽S͓̽ (@KamuReal) March 14, 2020

Highlands Park are a bit hard to beat in cup games. I never expected it to be a smooth sailing for Sundowns, @ThabisoTema. Tough luck to the Lions of the North, thumbs up to Downs for grinding out a 1-0 win. #ssDiski #NedbankCup — Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) March 14, 2020

Dear Kaizer Chiefs fans we eliminated the team that eliminated you in the #NedbankCup so let's celebrate together🤣🤣🤣 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/geROlIK2Os — King👑Edward💭 (@Edward_Kekana) March 14, 2020

If you thought OwenDaGama is angry and frustrated after losing to #Sundowns tonight then wait until our boys wins the league title and #NedbankCup. We are talking about a clown who said it will be good for SA football if Chiefs wins the league after donating 3 points to them pic.twitter.com/57uwpAjynk — #CurrentAbsaPremChampion (@Ta_pf__) March 14, 2020

Sad for Black Leopards playing good football but fail to convert their chances, Baroka get one chance and scores🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️ #NedbankCup — Bulelani Mpengesi (@Buja3D) March 14, 2020

Coach @TheRealPitso didn’t want this game to get to extra-time. It’s there now and they’re playing an @orlandopirates team that last played seven days ago on Tuesday night. That game will require some energy. #NedbankCup2020 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) March 14, 2020

The stats tell a story in what was a comfortable win for @BidvestWits. ⚪️🔵 #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/roebc0u7ZP — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) March 13, 2020

#NedbankCup2020 Highlands park lost but the pain diffused all the way to Soweto pic.twitter.com/JR0pl44k4n — Nungu (@NunguKaNdlela) March 14, 2020

Congrats to Baroka on beating Black Leopards and moving to the next round of the #NedbankCup



The game lacked quality honestly



But Dylan Kerr was patient and got the win#LimpopoDerby #Polokwane #SSDiski #KickOff #PSL #NedbankCupLast8 #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/voPhf139yT — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) March 14, 2020

It took something special from Keagan Dolly to help Sundowns beat Highlands Park here at Makhulong in extra time. Today, it looks like it's gonna take another magical moment, this time from Keletso Makgalwa. — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) March 14, 2020