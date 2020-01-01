Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs lose, Sundowns win

Amakhosi's slip-up allowed the Brazilians to reduce the gap at the top of the table

Twitter was the usual abuzz on Saturday as the Premier Soccer League action returned, featuring title hopefuls and .

In Saturday's earlier kick-off, Sundowns overcame , 3-0, to return to the second spot, piling the pressure on Amakhosi who were scheduled to host in a late afternoon kick-off.

The log leaders, however, failed to extend their lead at the summit of the table as they unexpectedly fell to a 2-1 defeat at home.

Article continues below

More teams

With Downs winning, and Chiefs losing, Twitter exploded after the matches of the country's two top sides.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Like I said,Mamelodi Sundowns FC doesn't have to beat Kaizer Chiefs FC to win the #AbsaPrem league". - Pitso Mosimane pic.twitter.com/jFI9yF75rn — Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 15, 2020

Mamelodi Sundawns fc 3-0 Chipa. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United.

The pain goes straight to Nazurena and Baba Mthethwa 😂 — Madimetja Andrew Kgoši Mampuru (@madimetja_l) February 15, 2020

Sundowns are the best team in the world 🇿🇦



Sundowns MDC Boys 2-1 SuperSport

Sundowns ladies 11-1 First touch academy

Sundowns 1st team 3-0 Chippa United #Sundowns #AbsaPrem #masandawana @Masandawana — I Love Love (@Lord_Sicks) February 15, 2020

What a performance from this man, worthy of being the man of the match 👌

Kancane kancane Masandawana👆

We move #Sundowns #AbsaPrem #DownsLive #ssDiski pic.twitter.com/jqCVRvxEPo — Sundowns TUT Main Campus Branch (@TutMain) February 15, 2020

We continue to play ourselves LOL — Sundown of Act Proof (@sundownActProof) February 15, 2020

Imagine warming up the Top position for Mamelodi Sundowns for the better part of the seasons! pic.twitter.com/4UX2QXhqfO — Mbathane Matshaya (@MbataneMatshaya) February 15, 2020

if pirates wins against leopard tha beats KC on the 29th the gap will only be 3 points and still sundowns and wits in the line #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/StzZUpHChH — Joe 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Man_not_Joe) February 15, 2020

. @MaritzburgUtd beat Chiefs away from home for the first time since 2012 and set up an intriguing next couple of weeks in the title race.



“May is too far” - @TheRealPitso — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 15, 2020

. @MaritzburgUtd beat Chiefs away from home for the first time since 2012 and set up an intriguing next couple of weeks in the title race.



“May is too far” - @TheRealPitso — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 15, 2020

If fixing the country was a team pic.twitter.com/xg7YtY1SGO — Paulina (@Miss_PauLee) February 15, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs will win the league in hell 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tp0QlG0YH0 — Siya ⚫⚪🔴⭐ (@Siyabul99117090) February 15, 2020

Angikho right! Akpeyi is showing his true colors along with Mazinyo pic.twitter.com/m9uK6UTmQQ — REAL MAN DON'T ABUSE WOMEN (@Rox_Ronald1) February 15, 2020

Thank you Maritzburg ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/ssA8F8UrRC — Ms Kun (@KBee_Kay) February 15, 2020