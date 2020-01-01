Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs lose, Sundowns win
Twitter was the usual abuzz on Saturday as the Premier Soccer League action returned, featuring title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
In Saturday's earlier kick-off, Sundowns overcame Chippa United, 3-0, to return to the second spot, piling the pressure on Amakhosi who were scheduled to host Maritzburg United in a late afternoon kick-off.
The log leaders, however, failed to extend their lead at the summit of the table as they unexpectedly fell to a 2-1 defeat at home.
With Downs winning, and Chiefs losing, Twitter exploded after the matches of the country's two top sides.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
"Like I said,Mamelodi Sundowns FC doesn't have to beat Kaizer Chiefs FC to win the #AbsaPrem league". - Pitso Mosimane pic.twitter.com/jFI9yF75rn— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 15, 2020
Mamelodi Sundawns fc 3-0 Chipa. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United.— Madimetja Andrew Kgoši Mampuru (@madimetja_l) February 15, 2020
The pain goes straight to Nazurena and Baba Mthethwa 😂
Sundowns are the best team in the world 🇿🇦— I Love Love (@Lord_Sicks) February 15, 2020
Sundowns MDC Boys 2-1 SuperSport
Sundowns ladies 11-1 First touch academy
Sundowns 1st team 3-0 Chippa United #Sundowns #AbsaPrem #masandawana @Masandawana
What a performance from this man, worthy of being the man of the match 👌— Sundowns TUT Main Campus Branch (@TutMain) February 15, 2020
Kancane kancane Masandawana👆
We move #Sundowns #AbsaPrem #DownsLive #ssDiski pic.twitter.com/jqCVRvxEPo
Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach @TheRealPitso thoughts on their 3-0 win against @ChippaUnitedFC #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/jiRTfLsLdk— Karabo Phasha (@TheeSportsGuy01) February 15, 2020
We continue to play ourselves LOL— Sundown of Act Proof (@sundownActProof) February 15, 2020
Imagine warming up the Top position for Mamelodi Sundowns for the better part of the seasons! pic.twitter.com/4UX2QXhqfO— Mbathane Matshaya (@MbataneMatshaya) February 15, 2020
if pirates wins against leopard tha beats KC on the 29th the gap will only be 3 points and still sundowns and wits in the line #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/StzZUpHChH— Joe 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Man_not_Joe) February 15, 2020
. @MaritzburgUtd beat Chiefs away from home for the first time since 2012 and set up an intriguing next couple of weeks in the title race.— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 15, 2020
“May is too far” - @TheRealPitso
If fixing the country was a team pic.twitter.com/xg7YtY1SGO— Paulina (@Miss_PauLee) February 15, 2020
These are @KaizerChiefs fans i know🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/Fsldm8TrPs pic.twitter.com/XkIuhoymeG— Sir🇿🇦 (@Sir_Dupry) February 15, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs will win the league in hell 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tp0QlG0YH0— Siya ⚫⚪🔴⭐ (@Siyabul99117090) February 15, 2020
Angikho right! Akpeyi is showing his true colors along with Mazinyo pic.twitter.com/m9uK6UTmQQ— REAL MAN DON'T ABUSE WOMEN (@Rox_Ronald1) February 15, 2020
@KaizerChiefs 😂😂😂😂, ereng 3 points dah pic.twitter.com/3aRdeXCI54— Mahlatse_89 (@Kgetlepe1) February 15, 2020
Thank you Maritzburg ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/ssA8F8UrRC— Ms Kun (@KBee_Kay) February 15, 2020
😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/4eu6Di09PL— Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) February 15, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs still have to play Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits again. No one knows where the league title is going, you might think you do but you really don’t.— SHAI (@Shaistah_K) February 15, 2020