PSL

Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs end Orlando Pirates dominance in Soweto Derby

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Comments (0)
Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates challenged by Samir Nurkovicand Darrel Matsheke of Kaizer Chiefs
Backpagepix
Shots were fired on social media as Amakhosi and Bucs fans exchanged banter after the titanic encounter

Orlando Pirates came into Sunday's PSL encounter against Kaizer Chiefs as the favourites to win the highly anticipated Soweto Derby clash.

However, Amakhosi humbled their arch-rivals as Samir Nurkovic's second-half goal earned the Glamour Boys a 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium.

Therefore, Chiefs got their sweet revenge over Bucs, who had secured three victories against Amakhosi in the current campaign.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on what was the 100th Soweto Derby match in the league between the two biggest football teams in the country.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the result: 

Close