Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs end Orlando Pirates dominance in Soweto Derby

Shots were fired on social media as Amakhosi and Bucs fans exchanged banter after the titanic encounter

Orlando Pirates came into Sunday's PSL encounter against Kaizer Chiefs as the favourites to win the highly anticipated Soweto Derby clash.

However, Amakhosi humbled their arch-rivals as Samir Nurkovic's second-half goal earned the Glamour Boys a 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium.

Therefore, Chiefs got their sweet revenge over Bucs, who had secured three victories against Amakhosi in the current campaign.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on what was the 100th Soweto Derby match in the league between the two biggest football teams in the country.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the result:

Orlando Pirates was too worried about playing Sundowns on the 15th that they forgot to train for Kaizer Chiefs.#SowetoDerby #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/ui0x8QS8XO — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) March 21, 2021

A #SowetoDerby is always a special event whether it ends 1-0, 2-6, 0-0’! Congratulations #Amakhosi !!! pic.twitter.com/gzkshNgv4K — Maniac (@YNWA15) March 21, 2021

50 - Today's #DSTVPrem fixture is also the 50th league match between the sides in the PSL era, making it the joint-most played PSL league fixture. Chiefs (13) edge Pirates for wins (12), with 24 matches ending in a draw. Showpiece. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/BxmFZ9AwY6 — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) March 21, 2021

Ayii 😳😳No Nurkovic is better than Christiano Ronaldo ..Guys CR7 was un-marked.. Nurko was fully marked 😲😳🤞✌✌✌✌🤞#Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/w0dYAZx60A — Herence💙Tsekishi🇿🇦Charlotte-Mohammed🇿🇦✳️ (@Herence117) March 21, 2021

SA government please allow us to go to the stadium 😤

We won't breath we promise 🤞🏿singashona phel' #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/iYEeqAufrf — The real Mduduzi.👑 (@Mdu_Maseko) March 21, 2021

All this time Bernard Parker was not doing good because of Exam stress , he is coming back slowly now..Good game for him today



Gavin Hunt | #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/9ywf4q5mCd — Michael Mhlanga 🇿🇦 (@Michaelmike211) March 21, 2021

@MakoPaseka this boy marvel to watch. Very confident, has an aggression in his game. Educated left foot, can cross well, can takes on defenders, has an engine to go up & down the left flank. He should've been a regular already in the national colors #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/MHXg7v39Ys — Taribo Lito (@taribo_lito) March 21, 2021

Dear Chiefs supporters, don't forget the stats. We are still leading...#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/o6xVs0czkB — Naski (@Naski80801831) March 21, 2021

Tyson Hlatshwayo let that ball bounce right in front of him .......@orlandopirates....#SowetoDerby — MXOLISI*♠Bucs-Gang♠ (@NkosiMxolisi) March 21, 2021