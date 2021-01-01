Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs end Orlando Pirates dominance in Soweto Derby
Orlando Pirates came into Sunday's PSL encounter against Kaizer Chiefs as the favourites to win the highly anticipated Soweto Derby clash.
However, Amakhosi humbled their arch-rivals as Samir Nurkovic's second-half goal earned the Glamour Boys a 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium.
Therefore, Chiefs got their sweet revenge over Bucs, who had secured three victories against Amakhosi in the current campaign.
Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on what was the 100th Soweto Derby match in the league between the two biggest football teams in the country.
Check out how Twitter reacted to the result:
Orlando Pirates was too worried about playing Sundowns on the 15th that they forgot to train for Kaizer Chiefs.#SowetoDerby #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/ui0x8QS8XO— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) March 21, 2021
How it ended #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/2FVJELlMWq— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) March 21, 2021
A #SowetoDerby is always a special event whether it ends 1-0, 2-6, 0-0’! Congratulations #Amakhosi !!! pic.twitter.com/gzkshNgv4K— Maniac (@YNWA15) March 21, 2021
Today's win was very important ✌🏿 rise Khosi rise✌🏿🙌🏿#Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/745cXP3RJh— MuTsonga (@AliJunior1st) March 21, 2021
50 - Today's #DSTVPrem fixture is also the 50th league match between the sides in the PSL era, making it the joint-most played PSL league fixture. Chiefs (13) edge Pirates for wins (12), with 24 matches ending in a draw. Showpiece. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/BxmFZ9AwY6— OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) March 21, 2021
Ayii 😳😳No Nurkovic is better than Christiano Ronaldo ..Guys CR7 was un-marked.. Nurko was fully marked 😲😳🤞✌✌✌✌🤞#Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/w0dYAZx60A— Herence💙Tsekishi🇿🇦Charlotte-Mohammed🇿🇦✳️ (@Herence117) March 21, 2021
They won the derby on twitter. We won the actual thing. #SowetoDerby #DstvPrem #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/tRwrqQbrS8— Tshepho J. Mokwele (@Tshepho_Mokwele) March 21, 2021
SA government please allow us to go to the stadium 😤— The real Mduduzi.👑 (@Mdu_Maseko) March 21, 2021
We won't breath we promise 🤞🏿singashona phel' #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/iYEeqAufrf
Today, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's confidence reminded me of— Somlomo Wezemidlalo (@SiwaMyataza) March 21, 2021
Gert Schalkwyk! The boy is liberated!👌👌 #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #SowetoDerby100 pic.twitter.com/CKFG6BUIxN
Shame! @orlandopirates #SowetoDerby #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/qd8sUbNIET— Alibert0 (@Papialberto_) March 21, 2021
Izinja ZeGame madoda 😂😂😂 "sfuna iLeague" #SowetoDerby #OnceAlways #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/ksRB5NFDET— O Bella Ciao Bella Ciao Ciao (@Doctor_101Love) March 21, 2021
All this time Bernard Parker was not doing good because of Exam stress , he is coming back slowly now..Good game for him today— Michael Mhlanga 🇿🇦 (@Michaelmike211) March 21, 2021
Gavin Hunt | #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/9ywf4q5mCd
Nurkovic against others VS Nurkovic against Pirates— Siya Rumbu #SambaNgoLayini 🇵🇸 (@SiyaRumbu21) March 21, 2021
Waaaabaaaaaaabaaaaaa ⚽️🥅 😂😂😂😂#DStvPrem#SowetoDerby #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/SO20ecz74e
#Buccaneers#OnceAlways#SowetoDerby— saPATRIOT (@radebe_jacob) March 21, 2021
Gavin Hunt
# pic.twitter.com/JEcDl9ULeD
@KaizerChiefs won moes and I was still in a happy mood to cook, now I can eat😀☺️🙏🏾✌🏾 #SowetoDerby #SowetoDerby100 #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/u1kGbxrJZR— Percy Mndawe (@percyjones53) March 21, 2021
@MakoPaseka this boy marvel to watch. Very confident, has an aggression in his game. Educated left foot, can cross well, can takes on defenders, has an engine to go up & down the left flank. He should've been a regular already in the national colors #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/MHXg7v39Ys— Taribo Lito (@taribo_lito) March 21, 2021
Hei, Pirates is really suffering... 😂😂😂#Khosi4Life #KaizerChiefs #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/fw25tTjhXX— Isaac O Leshona (@Tladinyane_II) March 21, 2021
The only thing Orlando Pirates did right today.— 🇿🇦Tʜᴀʙᴀɴɢ Mᴀɴᴛᴜᴛʟᴇ🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) March 21, 2021
The swag was on point.👏👏👏#DStvPrem #BabizeBonke #OnceAlways #SowetoDerby #SowetoDerby100 pic.twitter.com/ZZd4RumL06
Dear Chiefs supporters, don't forget the stats. We are still leading...#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/o6xVs0czkB— Naski (@Naski80801831) March 21, 2021
Tyson Hlatshwayo let that ball bounce right in front of him .......@orlandopirates....#SowetoDerby— MXOLISI*♠Bucs-Gang♠ (@NkosiMxolisi) March 21, 2021
Khosination...do you still want Gavin Hunt out?😊#DStvPrem #BabizeBonke #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #SowetoDerby100 pic.twitter.com/u0ShHxHeXN— 🇿🇦Tʜᴀʙᴀɴɢ Mᴀɴᴛᴜᴛʟᴇ🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) March 21, 2021
#SowetoDerby Gavin Hunt for coach of the season #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8t89HWSi9j— Nam Ndizama impilo (@masande_MSD) March 21, 2021
Soweto String Quartet, give them violins 🎻 and cello. Someone photoshop it 😂#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/UXIoXo3Z7i— V O N A N I (@_vonani) March 21, 2021
#SowetoDerby— Innocent Zulu (@DeReal_Innocent) March 21, 2021
An Overrated @orlandopirates Was Beaten By Underrated @KaizerChiefs
Askies Pirates... #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/aN3N0TzxQw— Comedy Central Africa (@ComedyCentralAF) March 21, 2021