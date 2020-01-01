Twitter reacts as Highlands Park knocks out Kaizer Chiefs
The Nedbank Cup produced a nail-biting Last 16 encounter on Saturday as Highlands Park edged past Kaizer Chiefs via the penalty shootout in an absolute thriller.
Peter Shalulile gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute, but Sello Motsepe's own-goal a few minutes later took the match into extra-time and eventually penalties.
Elsewhere Glad Africa Championship sides Real Kings and TS Sporting also progressed to the quarter-finals following victories over Mbombela United and Happy Wanderers respectively.
Diego Brown’s stoppage-time strike sealed the win for Kings while Sporting edged fellow National First Divison side Mbombela in a penalty shootout.
Twitter erupted with reactions from around the country following the Lions of the North's victory over Amakhosi.
IChiefs idliwe😂😂😂 #Amakhosi4Life #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/eYoMEtbnr9— Mr Universe 2019 (@Ayabonga_Kekana) February 22, 2020
#Amakhosi4Life #NedbankCup2020 #NedBankCupLast16 #SSDiski #MaritzburgUnited - #KaizerChiefs 2020/21 season be like 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3lAwBLVKcR— #Conspi_theories🇿🇦 (@bombay_m) February 22, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs won't beat Highlands Park 3times in a row-Owen Da Gama😭👏🏼👌🏼😘😍❤a king👑— ❤❤ShazzBucsCelona❤❤ (@NtsoakiChapole) February 22, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🚮 #NedbankCup2020 #NedBankCupLast16 pic.twitter.com/ncl5bpXLix
As a KC✌🏽fan this is humiliation at its best #NedbankCup2020 #NedBankCupLast16 #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/nZirttTFpl pic.twitter.com/hDAiMhVS0Q— 📢Journey Single Droping Soon 🙏 (@Sir_PabloRSA) February 22, 2020
Phumlani Msibi: what is their strength?— Warthog (@Kolobe07) February 22, 2020
Shalulile: only Set-pieces
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 am dead #NedBankCupLast16 #NedbankCup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/YdazKo113g
Middendorp is sabotaging chiefs with his favoritism! There is absolutely no need to play Parker! The last game Parker started we drew with leopards and today the same story and he didn't even finish both games! #NedbankCup2020 #Amakhosi4Life 😠😠😠— ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) February 22, 2020
Its official. Chiefs only have the #AbsaPrem to look to if they are to avoid going five years without a trophy.— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 22, 2020
Knocked out of the #NedbankCup by Highlands Park.
#NedbankCup2020— KonkaTion _ sepoko SA kwaito (@MorekhureTshepo) February 22, 2020
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠 #MiddendorpOut
#NedbankCup2020— Vusi Mphazima⏺️ (@vusi_sa) February 22, 2020
We want Cripple Khune next week pic.twitter.com/kaG30ljNWb
Kaizer Chiefs are out the #NedbankCup 😬 @HighlandsP_FC have claimed a 5-4 victory via a penalty shootout to eliminate @KaizerChiefs from the tournament and advance to the quarter-finals.— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 22, 2020
George Maluleka and Khama Billiat both missed their penalties. pic.twitter.com/cP3rsVDhNH
If I had a boyfriend that supports Kaizer Chiefs we were going to console each other with alcohol within cuddles and some kisses in between, but they don't want me😭💔 pic.twitter.com/mYffsxNSTB— Zwanga 👑🌻 (@missZwanga) February 22, 2020
⏱ 120 | FULL-TIME ‼️— TS SPORTING FC (@TSSportingFC) February 22, 2020
We go to the Last 8 after a stubborn Happy Wanderers. What a game. Congratulations to Happy Wanderers what a team, what a fighting spirit.
H. Wanderers 3️⃣ - 4️⃣ TS Sporting
🏆 #NedbankCup2020 #AbantuBemthetho Ahee 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ds2WyIEdZa
Orlando Pirates' trophy is when #Amakhosi4Life doesn't win trophies... #NedBankCupLast16 pic.twitter.com/v7Eu7PCnBr— Kgaogelo (@Kgaogel28653727) February 22, 2020
Pitso allowed Khama to join Kaizer Chiefs so he can miss a penalty against Highlands park #NedbankCup2020 #nedbankcuplast16— Sbonelo Ncwane (@SboneloNcwane) February 22, 2020
We sent Musa "Thuma Mina" Nyathama to spoil the show. Job well done.— Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) February 22, 2020
May 2020 is still far.
Owen Da Gama from Hamakhuvha Village fixing the country. #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/ktC45t5fMv
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Amakhosi4Life #NedbankCup2020 https://t.co/MwurKSJVDI pic.twitter.com/DTvY4KzbvW— EFF Is The Future (@zen_hap) February 22, 2020
@alfavina , we as faithful supporters appreciate the effort by the team today, however we are very much concerned of the predictable free kick or sat pieces style of play. The other teams seems to have mastered our style of play, the league race is a worrying factor.🙈— Manic (@risunamanic) February 22, 2020
2 - The #NedbankCup2020 is just the 2nd time in the last ten seasons that neither Orlando Pirates nor Kaizer Chiefs will appear in the quarter finals of the #NedbankCup (also 2014/15). Eliminated.— OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) February 22, 2020
Chiefs were robbed...— Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) February 22, 2020
Let's not argue about but take it as fact🤐
Kaizer Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup!! Highlands Park send them crashing out on penalties in Tembisa. Coach Ernst Middendorp now only has the league to rescue this season for club boss Kaizer Motaung on the 50th celebration year on the founding of this club .....— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) February 22, 2020