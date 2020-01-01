Kaizer Chiefs

Twitter reacts as Highlands Park knocks out Kaizer Chiefs

The Lions of the North roared past Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 round

The Nedbank Cup produced a nail-biting Last 16 encounter on Saturday as Highlands Park edged past Kaizer Chiefs via the penalty shootout in an absolute thriller.

Peter Shalulile gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute, but Sello Motsepe's own-goal a few minutes later took the match into extra-time and eventually penalties.

Elsewhere Glad Africa Championship sides Real Kings and TS Sporting also progressed to the quarter-finals following victories over Mbombela United and Happy Wanderers respectively.

    Diego Brown’s stoppage-time strike sealed the win for Kings while Sporting edged fellow National First Divison side Mbombela in a penalty shootout.

    Twitter erupted with reactions from around the country following the Lions of the North's victory over Amakhosi.

