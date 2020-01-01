Twitter reacts as Highlands Park knocks out Kaizer Chiefs

The Lions of the North roared past Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 round

The Nedbank Cup produced a nail-biting Last 16 encounter on Saturday as edged past via the penalty shootout in an absolute thriller.

Peter Shalulile gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute, but Sello Motsepe's own-goal a few minutes later took the match into extra-time and eventually penalties.

Elsewhere Glad Africa Championship sides Real Kings and TS also progressed to the quarter-finals following victories over Mbombela United and Happy Wanderers respectively.

Diego Brown’s stoppage-time strike sealed the win for Kings while Sporting edged fellow National First Divison side Mbombela in a penalty shootout.

Twitter erupted with reactions from around the country following the Lions of the North's victory over Amakhosi.

Middendorp is sabotaging chiefs with his favoritism! There is absolutely no need to play Parker! The last game Parker started we drew with leopards and today the same story and he didn't even finish both games! #NedbankCup2020 #Amakhosi4Life 😠😠😠 — ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) February 22, 2020

Its official. Chiefs only have the #AbsaPrem to look to if they are to avoid going five years without a trophy.

Knocked out of the #NedbankCup by Highlands Park. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 22, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs are out the #NedbankCup 😬 @HighlandsP_FC have claimed a 5-4 victory via a penalty shootout to eliminate @KaizerChiefs from the tournament and advance to the quarter-finals.



George Maluleka and Khama Billiat both missed their penalties. pic.twitter.com/cP3rsVDhNH — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 22, 2020

If I had a boyfriend that supports Kaizer Chiefs we were going to console each other with alcohol within cuddles and some kisses in between, but they don't want me😭💔 pic.twitter.com/mYffsxNSTB — Zwanga 👑🌻 (@missZwanga) February 22, 2020

⏱ 120 | FULL-TIME ‼️



We go to the Last 8 after a stubborn Happy Wanderers. What a game. Congratulations to Happy Wanderers what a team, what a fighting spirit.



H. Wanderers 3️⃣ - 4️⃣ TS Sporting



🏆 #NedbankCup2020 #AbantuBemthetho Ahee 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ds2WyIEdZa — TS SPORTING FC (@TSSportingFC) February 22, 2020

Pitso allowed Khama to join Kaizer Chiefs so he can miss a penalty against Highlands park #NedbankCup2020 #nedbankcuplast16 — Sbonelo Ncwane (@SboneloNcwane) February 22, 2020

We sent Musa "Thuma Mina" Nyathama to spoil the show. Job well done.



May 2020 is still far.



Owen Da Gama from Hamakhuvha Village fixing the country. #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/ktC45t5fMv — Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) February 22, 2020

@alfavina , we as faithful supporters appreciate the effort by the team today, however we are very much concerned of the predictable free kick or sat pieces style of play. The other teams seems to have mastered our style of play, the league race is a worrying factor.🙈 — Manic (@risunamanic) February 22, 2020

2 - The #NedbankCup2020 is just the 2nd time in the last ten seasons that neither Orlando Pirates nor Kaizer Chiefs will appear in the quarter finals of the #NedbankCup (also 2014/15). Eliminated. — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) February 22, 2020

Chiefs were robbed...

Let's not argue about but take it as fact🤐 — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) February 22, 2020