PSL

Twitter reacts as Bidvest Wits are held and Mamelodi Sundowns close in on Kaizer Chiefs

Comments()
BackpagePix
The Brazilians and the Students were both involved in midweek action as the Premier Soccer League title race took another interesting twist

Social media's reaction to the Premier Soccer League's midweek action was once again masterclass and overwhelming as title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits were both in action on Wednesday.

Due to both sides involved in the Caf competitions, the Brazilians and Students were playing their catch up matches against Bloemfontein Celtic and Highlands Park respectively.

While Hlompho Kekana's stunning free-kick ensured Downs' walked away 2-1 winners in a closely contested affair, Peter Shalulile's late penalty saw Wits and the Lions of the North play to a 2-2 draw.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    With the win, Pitso Mosimane's men returned to second spot and moved to within four points of leaders Kaizer Chiefs, while Wits' slip-up compounded their recent struggles.

    Following the completion of these matches last night, fans from all the title-chasing clubs took to Twitter by storm with reactions.

    Close