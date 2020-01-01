Twitter reacts as Bidvest Wits are held and Mamelodi Sundowns close in on Kaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians and the Students were both involved in midweek action as the Premier Soccer League title race took another interesting twist

Social media's reaction to the Premier Soccer League's midweek action was once again masterclass and overwhelming as title hopefuls and were both in action on Wednesday.

Due to both sides involved in the Caf competitions, the Brazilians and Students were playing their catch up matches against Bloemfontein and respectively.

While Hlompho Kekana's stunning free-kick ensured Downs' walked away 2-1 winners in a closely contested affair, Peter Shalulile's late penalty saw Wits and the Lions of the North play to a 2-2 draw.

With the win, Pitso Mosimane's men returned to second spot and moved to within four points of leaders , while Wits' slip-up compounded their recent struggles.

Following the completion of these matches last night, fans from all the title-chasing clubs took to Twitter by storm with reactions.

Give this movie a proper name please.



In 2013/2014 season after matchday 20, #Sundowns was 6 points behind Kaizer chiefs and this season the gap is only 4 points. pic.twitter.com/PemqVBz3Yv — TheRealPF 💚💛👆🏿 (@9xChamPFion) February 20, 2020

🗣️Pitso on the yellow cards saga:



"We had to do what we had to do. Everybody does it. It doesn't look nice, but we have to do what we have to do. Sorry for the ugly play, but we fighting for the league- it's survival of the fittest."



😅🔥👏🏾 Legendary #AbsaPrem #Sundowns — Katlego Ledimo (@katlegoledimo) February 19, 2020

Dankie Sandawana, we closed the gap to 4 points...while they were busy fighting over who should be number 1 keeper...#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/BwqGF4Ml7T — Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) February 19, 2020

"We don't need to beat Kaizer Chiefs to win the title"

~ Pitso Mosimane#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/66LcRJ49nJ — Name:LeSego♠️ (@ciganati) February 19, 2020

Shalulile closing down on Mhango, now has 12 goals after getting the equaliser for Highlands.

2-2 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 19, 2020

In blue is Kaizer Chiefs. In red, it's not easy to say who it it. It can be @Masandawana but it can still be @orlandopirates or even @BidvestWits.



It is clear @KaizerChiefs celebrated a bit too early. @OfficialPSL League is a marathon👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/qUAHA2x0LW — Museveni (@Museveni_Ingudu) February 20, 2020

I literally blinked one time and kaizer chiefs blew 6 points away... When did we go from a 10 point lead to 4... Like... pic.twitter.com/utt7v0J4vF — Andy_🌻15.5K🌻 (@Tsonga__Andy) February 20, 2020

😅😅That's exactly how they will be positioned in may👏🏽👏🏽#orlandopirates champions❤️#KaizerChiefs not even qualifying for CAF🚮😂😂 https://t.co/s3n8jpwPoO — Piano_guru (@AAmapiano) February 20, 2020

Bucs since you will be well rested for 2 weeks, you know what to do on the 29th...i want to see something #AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/dJYuNMl2an — Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) February 20, 2020

Did Josef Zinnbauer really had to drag us into this title race thing pic.twitter.com/0tbIXpUfh4 — PIRATES IS THE PLACE TO BE (@MuziBucs) February 20, 2020

Thina as fans we don't care what pitso had to say we just happy they won... I don't want Chiefs to win the simple it's either Orlando or mamelodi pic.twitter.com/qJZpsJvTyP — Vuyo and 100 others (@Vuyolwethustif1) February 19, 2020

Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtics are the only clubs in the which plays beautiful football No offense #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/s7UjFApcXP — TOP 2 Finish💪 🙏 (@Mtimande_01) February 19, 2020