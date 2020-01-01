Twitter reacts as Bidvest Wits are held and Mamelodi Sundowns close in on Kaizer Chiefs
Social media's reaction to the Premier Soccer League's midweek action was once again masterclass and overwhelming as title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits were both in action on Wednesday.
Due to both sides involved in the Caf competitions, the Brazilians and Students were playing their catch up matches against Bloemfontein Celtic and Highlands Park respectively.
While Hlompho Kekana's stunning free-kick ensured Downs' walked away 2-1 winners in a closely contested affair, Peter Shalulile's late penalty saw Wits and the Lions of the North play to a 2-2 draw.
With the win, Pitso Mosimane's men returned to second spot and moved to within four points of leaders Kaizer Chiefs, while Wits' slip-up compounded their recent struggles.
Following the completion of these matches last night, fans from all the title-chasing clubs took to Twitter by storm with reactions.
Give this movie a proper name please.— TheRealPF 💚💛👆🏿 (@9xChamPFion) February 20, 2020
In 2013/2014 season after matchday 20, #Sundowns was 6 points behind Kaizer chiefs and this season the gap is only 4 points. pic.twitter.com/PemqVBz3Yv
Another 3️⃣ points in the bag👍— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 20, 2020
🏆 2019/20 Absa Premiership
📈 MATCHDAY 2️⃣0️⃣
#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/yj7AU6vMMG
🗣️Pitso on the yellow cards saga:— Katlego Ledimo (@katlegoledimo) February 19, 2020
"We had to do what we had to do. Everybody does it. It doesn't look nice, but we have to do what we have to do. Sorry for the ugly play, but we fighting for the league- it's survival of the fittest."
😅🔥👏🏾 Legendary #AbsaPrem #Sundowns
#Sundowns players wasting time, disrespecting and undermining their opponents. It's disgusting! ⚽🙄 #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/JBwvnm7TaH— Somlomo Wezemidlalo (@SiwaMyataza) February 19, 2020
We are in charge of #AbsaPrem as Masandawana.— TheRealPF 💚💛👆🏿 (@9xChamPFion) February 19, 2020
From 13 points gap to 4 points????
Unbelievable hey. #Sundowns #downslive #ssdiski #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/RnGtWFjaKx
Dankie Sandawana, we closed the gap to 4 points...while they were busy fighting over who should be number 1 keeper...#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/BwqGF4Ml7T— Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) February 19, 2020
"We don't need to beat Kaizer Chiefs to win the title"— Name:LeSego♠️ (@ciganati) February 19, 2020
~ Pitso Mosimane#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/66LcRJ49nJ
Shalulile closing down on Mhango, now has 12 goals after getting the equaliser for Highlands.— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 19, 2020
2-2
FULL TIME SCORE:@BidvestWits 2 - 2 @HighlandsP_FC— Highlands Park FC (@HighlandsP_FC) February 19, 2020
Congratulations to Peter Shalulile, scooping another man of the match award!#AbsaPrem #siyabangenasiyabahlaba🦁 pic.twitter.com/Pj4Ac3CLIq
In blue is Kaizer Chiefs. In red, it's not easy to say who it it. It can be @Masandawana but it can still be @orlandopirates or even @BidvestWits.— Museveni (@Museveni_Ingudu) February 20, 2020
It is clear @KaizerChiefs celebrated a bit too early. @OfficialPSL League is a marathon👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/qUAHA2x0LW
👆@Masandawana go 4-points behind Chiefs.— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 20, 2020
🤝 @BidvestWits and @HighlandsP_FC share the spoils.
Kaizer Chiefs were once ahead by 14 points.#pirates #orlandopirates #PSL2020 #KaizerChiefs #psl #chiefs #sundowns #Mamelodi pic.twitter.com/WgzOUXwc3c— Sadist (@Sadist_RSA) February 20, 2020
I literally blinked one time and kaizer chiefs blew 6 points away... When did we go from a 10 point lead to 4... Like... pic.twitter.com/utt7v0J4vF— Andy_🌻15.5K🌻 (@Tsonga__Andy) February 20, 2020
😅😅That's exactly how they will be positioned in may👏🏽👏🏽#orlandopirates champions❤️#KaizerChiefs not even qualifying for CAF🚮😂😂 https://t.co/s3n8jpwPoO— Piano_guru (@AAmapiano) February 20, 2020
Bucs since you will be well rested for 2 weeks, you know what to do on the 29th...i want to see something #AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/dJYuNMl2an— Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) February 20, 2020
Did Josef Zinnbauer really had to drag us into this title race thing pic.twitter.com/0tbIXpUfh4— PIRATES IS THE PLACE TO BE (@MuziBucs) February 20, 2020
Thina as Orlando Pirates fans we don't care what pitso had to say we just happy they won... I don't want Chiefs to win the simple it's either Orlando or mamelodi pic.twitter.com/qJZpsJvTyP— Vuyo and 100 others (@Vuyolwethustif1) February 19, 2020
Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtics are the only clubs in the PSL which plays beautiful football No offense #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/s7UjFApcXP— TOP 2 Finish💪 🙏 (@Mtimande_01) February 19, 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns FC don't need favours from Orlando Pirates FC to win the league.We're not newcomers to this #AbsaPrem title chase thing because we've seen this movies before... #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Obito9WXHV— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 20, 2020
Let save it @KaizerChiefs but all #NedbankCup2020 #AbsaPrem it all going to naturan https://t.co/TktFn7SmF0— Big fish (@Phelele_Gama) February 20, 2020