São Tomé e Príncipe v South Africa

Twitter not too pleased despite Bafana Bafana win over Sao Tome e Principe

Michael Madyira
Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, November 2020
Coach Molefi Ntseki's men claimed their third straight win of this campaign to remain second in Group C and fans reacted to the result on social media

A brace each by Percy Tau and Themba Zwane saw Bafana Bafana claim a 4-2 win over Sao Tome e Principe in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

A match in which Sao Tome seemed destined to win their first points of the campaign, it took late Bafana goals to claim victory.

This followed a scare as South Africa had to come from behind through Zwane and Tau, and fans were not too pleased with the outing.

    Amid all the criticism, Bafana midfielder Dean Furman won plaudits from fans. And Mamelodi Sundowns fans decided to claim the Bafana Bafana victory after four of their players were in the starting lineup.

