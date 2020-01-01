Twitter not too pleased despite Bafana Bafana win over Sao Tome e Principe

Coach Molefi Ntseki's men claimed their third straight win of this campaign to remain second in Group C and fans reacted to the result on social media

A brace each by Percy Tau and Themba Zwane saw Bafana Bafana claim a 4-2 win over Sao Tome e Principe in a 2022 qualifier at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

A match in which Sao Tome seemed destined to win their first points of the campaign, it took late Bafana goals to claim victory.

This followed a scare as had to come from behind through Zwane and Tau, and fans were not too pleased with the outing.

Bafana Bafana should just swallow their pride and ask Orlando pirates to play their games for them.#AFCONQualifiers pic.twitter.com/YW4GQGVOvu — The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) November 13, 2020

So Bafana Bafana played both "home and away matches" against Sao Tome here AT HOME

The fraud and corruption in SA is just on another level. I GIVE UP South Africa #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/habwjMGzcN — Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) November 16, 2020

Bafana Bafana, When we don't watch them they win ai sukaaa maaaan.... Furman is a die hard soldier as for Manyama I'm speechless pic.twitter.com/P8WrMUq5X2 — Khathu (@KhathutsheloBr1) November 16, 2020

In the next game for Bafana bafana, Molefe must use atleast 4 kaizer chiefs players in the starting line up. I really wanna see something — The Real Junior Khanye (@JuniorKhanye13) November 16, 2020

Witbank born forward Percy Tau has broken into Bafana Bafana's Top 10 Goalscoring charts following his brace against Sao Tome. Tau is now level on goals with 2010 hero Siphiwe Tshabalala and troubled striker Tokelo Rantie (12 goals). pic.twitter.com/Fi5wqOrgsd — Soccer_Corner (@SoccerCorner2) November 16, 2020

"Themba Zwane doesn't bring anything to Bafana Bafana". - Soweto fans pic.twitter.com/LfJaN5XYRC — Super_SoLo (@Fantastic_SoLo) November 16, 2020

Sundowns fans will remember this celebration very welltau and Mshishi stealing the showBafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/OL8Y7Zqktk — Temp (@NeoTempton) November 16, 2020

Sao Tome 2 - 4 , once again go argue with Manyama #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/liNG5OUpsm — Colman Photo (@PhotoColman) November 16, 2020

I can bet all! on this guy coz he carried an entire country on his back mazel tov #BafanaBafana #Furman pic.twitter.com/jUUicLIei1 — Aphakama (@Aphakama18) November 16, 2020

Here we have a soldier... A worrior. A leader and a winner! Dean Furman! pic.twitter.com/TLv4Cj4o5R — Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) November 16, 2020

If they can't get rid of that Our perfect wedding coach we won't mind helping Safa get rid of him the only way we know how phela ngeke #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/cRmnQC4qqT — Themba M Mapiano (@themba_le) November 16, 2020

Bafana Bafana is like that one girlfriend who always cheat and hurt you, when you decide to dump her then she start behaving again#Furman #safa pic.twitter.com/LGFoRlkNRd — Vandamme Mbutho🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@DaVandamme) November 16, 2020

Without Sundowns this national team would be dead nyaaa! Don't tell me about Manyama...fact remains 2 games 6 goals all scores by players linked with Sundowns pic.twitter.com/1aOVvObq1N — Zair (@Pitori_RSA) November 16, 2020

Percy Tau is a World Class player.... pic.twitter.com/LGTXlzOYBi — King Nutty (@KingmeNutty) November 16, 2020

Bafana Bafana is nothing without the Mighty Mamelodi Sundowns. pic.twitter.com/LmwHLwGscd — PF (@vigorous____) November 16, 2020

The boys were on today against São Tomé!🇿🇦



Well done @BafanaBafana on the 3 points!#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/cOcxnzZspq — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 16, 2020

I am back as BafanaBafana Fan pic.twitter.com/VruCxotqPq — Balo8090 (@gqaza_lubabalo) November 16, 2020

That punk Ntseki must now explain why they conceded 2 goals against those Sao Tome plumbers

Bafana Bafana #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/ET5I6LM0OP — Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) November 16, 2020

Amid all the criticism, Bafana midfielder Dean Furman won plaudits from fans.And Mamelodi Sundowns fans decided to claim the Bafana Bafana victory after four of their players were in the starting lineup.