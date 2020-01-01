WTF

Twitter explodes as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs lose, Orlando Pirates draw

Comments()
Backpagepix
The Amakhosi suffered their fourth defeat of the season at the hands of Amazulu at the FNB Stadium, although their rivals fared little better

The country's top three sides Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs were all in action on Saturday, and fans on social media were quick to react to a bad day for the trio.

While some parts of the country despaired, others rejoiced as the Brazilians were knocked out of the Caf Champions League 3-1 on aggregate by Al-Ahly following Saturday's 1-1 draw. 

In the Premier Soccer League, Pirates were next in action, hoping to return to winning ways after last weekend's defeat in the Soweto derby, but were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Golden Arrows side. 

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Amakhosi, on the other hand, were hoping to extend their lead at the top of the log but were undone by Bonginkosi Ntuli’s first-half goal as they suffered a 1-0 loss to AmaZulu

    With the country's most followed sides all failing to record the much needed wins, Twitter was on fire with banter aplenty following Saturday's results. 

    Close