Twitter buzzing after ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala joins AmaZulu
Siphiwe Tshabalala signed for AmaZulu to end a more than a year of being clubless since his return to South Africa from Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.
He arrives at Usuthu together with nine other new signings, including the former Orlando Pirates duo of Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, as well as Limbikani Mzava and another ex-Chiefs star Siphelele Mthembu.
The 36-year-old’s move has attracted strong reaction on social media.
Opinion is divided as some feel that the veteran midfielder is now a spent force, while some insist that his experience will be crucial to this AmaZulu side.
@AmaZuluFootball announced former #BafanaBafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala as one of 10 new signings on Monday, ahead of the 2020/21 #DStvPrem season. #backpagepix #warriorsreborn pic.twitter.com/p7HLadabG2— BackpagePix (@BackpagePix) October 19, 2020
Welcome back Siphiwe Tshabalala— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) October 19, 2020
The League has missed someone with your professionalism
Your experience will help AmaZulu#DStv #DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #KickOff #PSL #Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/GmITNHziNH
I have nothing against the buy for AmaZulu...I'm just exhausted with our local game returning dead beat.. instead of investing in our youth..we rely on this teams to assist the nation..the next thing he will be in the Bafana Bafana setup— women are not slave's (@Vusi74537763) October 19, 2020
Luvuyo Memela, Augastine Mulenga and Siphiwe Tshabalala were amongst 10 players that were unveiled by @AmaZuluFootball today. Top 4 finish or kanjani? pic.twitter.com/EHSQBeTtBV— Nduduzo (@MgabadeliNdu) October 19, 2020
Siphiwe Tshabalala aka SHABBA is Back....#AmazuluFC #WarriorsReborn pic.twitter.com/5M6tyTso64— Gontse Lerole (@G_Lerole) October 19, 2020
He will bring much needed experience in the dressing room of AmaZulu. #AmazuluFC #warriorsreborn pic.twitter.com/tyFjReRXKy— STOONKY (@Mthiya_SA) October 19, 2020
I can’t wait to see the big warriors on the field hey#warriorsreborn #AmazuluFC https://t.co/jNhg8gzi5Z— (@Ltee_dow) October 19, 2020
The Everton of the PSL #WarriorsReborn #AmaZuluFC https://t.co/WvsCHkv2nq— SIZAH NGOBESE 🇿🇦 (@THATzahngobesir) October 19, 2020
We're winning the league la, I'm officially taking a break from supporting Kaizer Chiefs https://t.co/JBhBW1GCI4— Muzi Mgenge (@Nazomagenge2) October 19, 2020
Congratulations #WarriorsReborn #AmaZuluFC https://t.co/5WETLo5h1o pic.twitter.com/BMA7gLOrNG— MerryD (@D_Merries) October 19, 2020
The things Memela will be doing at #AmazuluFC alongside Shabba and Mulenga #WarriorsReborn https://t.co/HgvGVBymeu— You should read more. (@manpower_within) October 19, 2020
Finished player signed by nobodies... Nothing here— Adderall (@cannan1000) October 19, 2020
Shabba still plays, yoh— Napoleon (@neipho) October 19, 2020