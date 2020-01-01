Twitter buzzing after ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala joins AmaZulu

The former Amakhosi star has joined Usuthu after spending a season without a club

Siphiwe Tshabalala signed for to end a more than a year of being clubless since his return to from Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.

He arrives at Usuthu together with nine other new signings, including the former duo of Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, as well as Limbikani Mzava and another ex-Chiefs star Siphelele Mthembu.

The 36-year-old’s move has attracted strong reaction on social media.

Article continues below

More teams

Opinion is divided as some feel that the veteran midfielder is now a spent force, while some insist that his experience will be crucial to this AmaZulu side.

I have nothing against the buy for AmaZulu...I'm just exhausted with our local game returning dead beat.. instead of investing in our youth..we rely on this teams to assist the nation..the next thing he will be in the Bafana Bafana setup — women are not slave's (@Vusi74537763) October 19, 2020

Luvuyo Memela, Augastine Mulenga and Siphiwe Tshabalala were amongst 10 players that were unveiled by @AmaZuluFootball today. Top 4 finish or kanjani? pic.twitter.com/EHSQBeTtBV — Nduduzo (@MgabadeliNdu) October 19, 2020

He will bring much needed experience in the dressing room of AmaZulu. #AmazuluFC #warriorsreborn pic.twitter.com/tyFjReRXKy — STOONKY (@Mthiya_SA) October 19, 2020

I can’t wait to see the big warriors on the field hey#warriorsreborn #AmazuluFC https://t.co/jNhg8gzi5Z — (@Ltee_dow) October 19, 2020

We're winning the league la, I'm officially taking a break from supporting https://t.co/JBhBW1GCI4 — Muzi Mgenge (@Nazomagenge2) October 19, 2020

The things Memela will be doing at #AmazuluFC alongside Shabba and Mulenga #WarriorsReborn https://t.co/HgvGVBymeu — You should read more. (@manpower_within) October 19, 2020

Finished player signed by nobodies... Nothing here — Adderall (@cannan1000) October 19, 2020