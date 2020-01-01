PSL

Twitter buzzing after ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala joins AmaZulu

The former Amakhosi star has joined Usuthu after spending a season without a club

Siphiwe Tshabalala signed for AmaZulu to end a more than a year of being clubless since his return to South Africa from Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.

He arrives at Usuthu together with nine other new signings, including the former Orlando Pirates duo of Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, as well as Limbikani Mzava and another ex-Chiefs star Siphelele Mthembu.

The 36-year-old’s move has attracted strong reaction on social media.

    Opinion is divided as some feel that the veteran midfielder is now a spent force, while some insist that his experience will be crucial to this AmaZulu side.

     

