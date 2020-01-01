The Hunt is over? Twitter ablaze as Kaizer Chiefs near Gavin Hunt appointment

Amakhosi fans are getting very excited about the prospect of the ex-Bidvest Wits coach signing on as Ernst Middendorp's replacement

fans took to Twitter en masse to air their views on the imminent arrival of ex- chief Gavin Hunt as head coach.

Reports in the South African media on Thursday suggest that the 56-year-old is on the brink of being unveiled by Amakhosi as the replacement for Ernst Middendorp.

The German coach oversaw a remarkable 2019-20 campaign in which Chiefs led the table for almost the entirety of the season before succumbing at the death as they were overhauled by on the final day.

More teams

While the Brazilians thumped Black 3-0, Chiefs were held 1-1 by and ultimately opened the door to Sundowns nabbing the title.

Welcome Gavin Hunt to the mighty Amakhosi ✌️

But I really think Chiefs needs to sign new players instead of chopping and changing coaches. ijs — Thamaga👑 (@IamRanks_Parker) September 17, 2020

Gavin hunt

Kaizer chiefs



Chiefs fans right now pic.twitter.com/1f1TH9EgRn — 👴Mkhulu Ka Lerato👴 (@PsSangweni) September 17, 2020

Kaizer chiefs should give Gavin Hunt a blank cheque if they want him to flourish. It's the secret to Pitso Mosimane's success at sundowns. — Aubz (@Aubreychiibi) September 17, 2020

Gavin Hunt won't finish his term #KaizerChiefs. — Koena. (@ThabaKoena) September 17, 2020

Middendorp was ultimately dismissed for his failure, and Hunt—along with ex- boss Adel Amrouche—has been heavily tipped for the post.

It appears likely that a deal is imminent, with reports in SA revealing on Thursday that the former Hellenic full-back was close to agreeing a deal.

Article continues below

So Kaizer chiefs fans think Gavin Hunt is the solution to all their problems 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/OmA0SOW45N — Mukovhe (@Mukovhe24) September 17, 2020

I'm so emotional about what the management has done yazi we said we wanted coach Gavin Hunt as fans and surprisingly they listened, I hope after the ban they will give him all the resources and let him sign his players. NO INTERRUPTIONS FROM THE MANAGEMENT PLEASE!!! ✌✌✌ pic.twitter.com/T3LinCtGMZ — YEMYEM (@Yemyem_M) September 17, 2020

Gavin Hunt believes in young players, I'm convinced he will use Bruce Bvuma as no 1 goalie and we might see the likes of Boss ya Mboka leaving the FC — CasperTheGhost (@caspermahatlani) September 17, 2020

I'm really happy about coach Gavin Hunt's appointment at Naturena. I'm however stressed on his behalf. That team is gonna stress him out 😭😭😭 — Batebang Moholi (@Batebang) September 17, 2020

Hunt has extensive experience in the South African game, having won a trio of titles during a glittering spell with SuperSport United, as well as spells with Moroka Swallows, Leopards and Wits.

He has been named PSL Coach of the Season on four occasions.

Gavin Hunt: Steve, do you think joining Kaizer Chiefs would be a great idea?



Komphela: You see Gav, when you get into a relationship with a widow, the first question you must ask her is "What killed your previous three husbands?" pic.twitter.com/DARHAxqeOu — Betting 101 (@JustAPunter_ZA) September 17, 2020

It's gonna be interesting to see what Gavin Hunt does with a bigger budget for players. He's won titles with small budgets compared to the big 3 teams. — Sanele Mthethwa 🇿🇦 (@sanza0) September 17, 2020

Gavin Hunt wont win the first 5 games and that angry fan base will be chasing him with SuperSport cameras... pic.twitter.com/zFa8JRob61 — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) September 17, 2020

Where was Gavin Hunt coaching all this time?



Was he coaching in a different league where he wasn't in competition with Pitso?



Why the Zoo behaving as if he just dropped out of nowhere to take over at that pathetic club. pic.twitter.com/E6q1QWO07U — Khudumphato (@khudumphato) September 17, 2020

Gavin Hunt is a top notch coach, one of the best to Coach in the PSL. He does have a history of playing with skillful players (although gets annoyed with aimless showboating. which is understandable)



I have just never imagined him working peacefully with Bobby Motaung. — Geno (@GenoBrown_) September 17, 2020