Kaizer Chiefs

The Hunt is over? Twitter ablaze as Kaizer Chiefs near Gavin Hunt appointment

Goal
Last updated
Comments()
Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt
Backpagepix
Amakhosi fans are getting very excited about the prospect of the ex-Bidvest Wits coach signing on as Ernst Middendorp's replacement

Kaizer Chiefs fans took to Twitter en masse to air their views on the imminent arrival of ex-Bidvest Wits chief Gavin Hunt as head coach.

Reports in the South African media on Thursday suggest that the 56-year-old is on the brink of being unveiled by Amakhosi as the replacement for Ernst Middendorp.

The German coach oversaw a remarkable 2019-20 campaign in which Chiefs led the table for almost the entirety of the season before succumbing at the death as they were overhauled by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    While the Brazilians thumped Black Leopards 3-0, Chiefs were held 1-1 by Baroka and ultimately opened the door to Sundowns nabbing the title.

    Middendorp was ultimately dismissed for his failure, and Hunt—along with ex-Kenya boss Adel Amrouche—has been heavily tipped for the post.

    It appears likely that a deal is imminent, with reports in SA revealing on Thursday that the former Hellenic full-back was close to agreeing a deal.

    Article continues below

    Hunt has extensive experience in the South African game, having won a trio of PSL titles during a glittering spell with SuperSport United, as well as spells with Moroka Swallows, Leopards and Wits.

    He has been named PSL Coach of the Season on four occasions.

    Close