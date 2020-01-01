Twala says he 'didn't fail at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, it's a matter of luck'

The 30-year-old feels that he is having the best time of his career at the Chilli Boys after struggling at the two Soweto giants

winger William Twala has defended his unsuccessful stints at and , saying luck was not on his side.

Twala spent three seasons at Pirates where loan-spells away from the club highlighted his time there, only making five Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances for the Buccaneers and having played in one Caf match with no goal.

Following spells at and Chippa United, Twala then arrived at then reigning league champions Chiefs for the second half of the 2015/16 season which he completed with 16 league games and two goals.

More teams

But after 27 games and just a goal across all competitions in his first full season at Amakhosi, Twala then managed six league games during the opening half of the 2017/18 campaign, before finishing the season at .

"I picked up positive lessons from my stints at both clubs. I can't say I failed there, it's a matter of luck,” said Twala as per Sowetan Live.

"I think I was just unfortunate not to perform the way that's expected of me. At Pirates, I was in my entry level of my career and at Chiefs I was a bit aware of things. Both clubs helped me grow. Sometimes you don't win in football, but win in life."

Now in the second season of his third stint at Chippa, Twala says he is enjoying himself and “feels much more at home” at the club where he first tasted PSL football.

The attacker has featured in 21 league games this season, scoring four goals which is the highest number he has managed in a season so far in his career and the tally could increase if the season resumes.

"At Chippa, I feel much more at home. My breakthrough in the PSL was with Chippa,” said Twala.

Article continues below

"Whenever I wear the Chippa shirt I happen to perform better because it's like I am playing for my biological father's team... I have a wonderful relationship with [Chippa chairman] Mr [Siviwe] Mpengesi.

"The chairman is like my real father. We speak, not so often, but every time we happen to speak, we have a fruitful conversation. I think that's why I am enjoying myself more at Chippa. He always puts emphasis on commitment."

Despite a lengthy career playing top-flight league football, Twala has struggled to make a national team breakthrough.