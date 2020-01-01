Twala: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger joins former Iraqi champions Erbil SC

The well-travelled player, who was nurtured in the Bucs academy, has secured his maiden overseas deal

Former and attacker William Twala has found a new home at Iraqi club Erbil Sport Club.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after being released by Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Twala has now been snapped up by Erbil, who are campaigning in the Iraqi Premier League.

The four-time Iraqi champions announced the signing of the Soweto-born player on the club's Facebook page.

"Erbil club signed a contract with South African striker William Twala," a club statement read.

"Twala was born in 1990 and plays in the offensive line and has played for many major clubs in .

"Today the international card for the player arrived at Erbil Sport Club."

Erbil also have former and midfielder Allan Kateregga on the books.

Twala was surprisingly among the 15 players who were released by Chippa despite being a key player during the 2019/20 season.

The speedy attacker hit the back of the net four times in the league and only Nigerian marksman Augustine Chidi Kwem had more (five) in the Chilli Boys squad.

The man nicknamed Tsiki-Tsiki managed to revive his career at the Eastern Cape-based side following disappointing spells at and Maritzburg United in the PSL.

Tsiki-Tsiki is coming off his third spell with the Chilli Boys as he was on the club's books during the 2012/13 season on loan from Pirates.

Upon the end of the loan deal, he returned to Pirates, who loaned him out to Lamontville midway through the 2013/14 campaign.

Chippa re-signed him on a permanent deal ahead of the following campaign and he played some of his best football at the Chilli Boys which earned him a move to Chiefs in July 2015.

Twala enjoyed regular game time in his first season with Chiefs and he was called up to the Bafana Bafana squad which took on in the 2017 qualifier.

He came on as a substitute to make his international debut in the second half as Bafana drew 2-2 with the Indomitable Lions at Limbe Stadium in Cameroon in March 2016.