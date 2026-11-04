Turkish media say the same thing about Dirk Kuijt after Fenerbahçe’s historic win over Liverpool

Fenerbahçe's spectacular 3-2 victory over Liverpool has sparked euphoria in Turkey. Interim manager Dirk Kuijt oversaw their first Champions League win of the season.

So far this season, chaos has dominated at Fener, who sit a disappointing sixth in the Turkish Süper Lig. The club have since appointed Emre Belözoglu to get them back on track, but he was not yet on the touchline for Wednesday's Champions League match against Liverpool.

That left Kuijt in charge one last time, and the Turkish media hailed the result. "Fenerbahçe have won in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in more than 18 years and seven months," Fanatik rejoiced. "A spectacular comeback. And against the very club where Dirk Kuijt is a legend," added Haber Global.

For Fotomac, Kuijt's future at Fenerbahçe looks promising. "It was a historic victory! Although nothing has been decided yet, there is confidence in Kuijt."

Kuijt said afterwards that he was proud because of how much the club means to him. "One of the things I learned there is never to give up. Nobody believed in it. What we tried to do today was bring energy back to the team together. I wish Emre every success. It will be wonderful to see the players go into training tomorrow feeling positive."

Among the players, Mason Greenwood felt Fenerbahçe could win even when they trailed. "Even when we were behind, I felt we would win. I congratulate Kuijt, the coaching staff, the players and the fans. We knew we had to fight together and endure hardship in this match," he said.

Whether Kuijt has a future at Fenerbahçe after Wednesday remains unclear. The club may assemble a new coaching staff around Belözoglu. "The chairman gave me the chance to be at this wonderful club," said Kuijt. "As long as he wants me here, and Emre agrees, I'll carry on."