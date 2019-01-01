Turkish club Genclerbirligi sign Senegal’s Zargo Toure from Trabzonspor

The Senegal international has agreed to a deal which will keep him at the Eryaman Stadium until 2021

Newly promoted Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi have signed Zargo Toure from Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old defender put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Eryaman Stadium outfit for an undisclosed fee.

Toure made 27 league appearances for Trabzonspor, helping them to keep six clean sheets as they finished fourth on the table in the 2018/19 season.

Genclerbirligi secured promotion to the Turkish top-flight last season after finishing second in the TFF First League, and have reinforced their defence with the international ahead of the upcoming season.

“Our team, which continues to work on the transfer, recently signed a two-year agreement with Senegalese player Zargo Toure, from Trabzonspor,” read a statement on the club website.

“Zargo Toure, works as a defender and has played in for many years.”

Toure started his European career with French club US Boulogne in 2008 and made 111 league appearances for them before departing for Le Havre permanently in 2013.

After a two-year stay with the Dean Club, he joined Lorient and made 76 league appearances before moving to to team up with Trabzonspor in 2018.

The defender featured in the 2017 edition of the for Senegal but was left out of the Teranga Lions’ silver-winning team at the 2019 edition in .

Toure will look to make his debut for Genclerbirligi in their opening 2019/20 Super Lig game against Rizespor on Saturday, August 17.