Mohamed Salah's move has already made waves off the pitch. Turkish Airlines have announced direct flights between Cairo and Trabzon, with the first due to depart on 11 August.

The airline made its move after Trabzonspor completed the signing of the Egypt captain, a surprising twist in the Turkish transfer market.

Besiktas had looked the frontrunners in recent days, seemingly the closest to sealing the deal. Then Trabzon's management turned the tables and secured the signature of the former Liverpool legend.

An official statement from the club revealed the details of Salah's arrival, confirming the length of the agreed contract without disclosing the financial value of the deal.

According to the Turkish newspaper "kuzeyekspres", the new air route aims to meet the anticipated demand from Egyptian fans wanting to follow their number one star up close.

The step comes, the newspaper said, "in appreciation of the exceptional standing that Mohamed Salah enjoys among the Egyptian and Arab public, and out of a desire to facilitate movement and open the way for the largest possible number of his admirers to visit his new stronghold".

Charter flights between Cairo and Trabzon have already begun as part of the city's tourism initiatives. The first direct charter arrived today, Thursday, carrying 120 passengers.

Officials expect the direct route to boost tourism and sporting exchange between Egypt and Trabzon, a city bracing for an unprecedented wave of fans at the start of the season.