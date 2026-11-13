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TunisiaGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Tunisia endure their worst start in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and suffer their heaviest home defeat

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Tunisia suffered a historic home defeat to Libya by a scoreline of 2-0, in the meeting that brought the two teams together this Friday evening, as part of the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Eagles of Carthage continued their faltering start to the qualifiers, while Libya pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the round.

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This was no ordinary defeat for the Tunisian national team. It carried figures unprecedented in their history in continental qualifiers, the heaviest margin they have ever lost by on home soil in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Never before had Tunisia trailed by two goals at home in the tournament's qualifiers, a measure of just how badly their Libyan neighbours shook them.

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The result ended a run of more than 25 years without a two-goal loss in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Their last defeat by that scoreline came on 24 March 2001, a 2-0 loss to Morocco in the capital Rabat.

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LIB

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

TUN

TUN

Worse still, Tunisia have made their poorest ever start in the continental qualifiers. For the first time, they failed to win any of their opening three matches, settling for two draws and a defeat and collecting just two points from a possible nine.

Details of the Tunisia and Libya match

Ali Youssef opened the scoring for Libya in the 44th minute from the penalty spot, awarded after Ali Maaloul fouled Libyan striker Muaid Issa.

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Tunisia pushed to get back into the game in the second half, but Libya picked them off in the gaps. Hamdou Elhouni doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, racing clear on a quick counter-attack and finishing into the net.

The Eagles of Carthage kept chasing, yet the Knights of the Mediterranean held firm and walked away with a precious win from the Taieb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax.

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Tunisia's situation grows more complicated

Pressure now mounts on coach Moein Chaabani. He took the job to restore stability after a difficult spell of poor results and repeated changes to the technical staff.

Tunisia had opened their Group Eight campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uganda, then drew 2-2 with Botswana, dropping four points before the Libya defeat.

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Their task is made harder by the shape of the group. Uganda, one of the host nations alongside Kenya and Tanzania, have secured automatic qualification, leaving a single additional ticket to be fought over by Tunisia, Libya and Botswana.

That is what gives the loss its double sting. It came against a direct rival for that remaining place.

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The two sides meet again next Tuesday in Libya in the fourth round, a clash that will be decisive for Tunisia's hopes of correcting course and avoiding falling further adrift in the race for qualification.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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