Tuesday’s PSL Joint Review: Bloemfontein Celtic hit three against Highlands Park

Phunya Sele Sele secured their third win if the season against the Lions of the North at home

Premier Soccer League ( ) action continued on Tuesday night and Goal reviews two matches that were staged in different venues.

In the Free State, Bloemfontein played hosts to at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

In the other clash held in Mpumalanga, SuperSport United welcomed an in-form at Mbombela Stadium, as they were out to avenge their Telkom Knockout Cup defeat and both games got underway at 19:30.

3-1 Highlands Park

The hosts started on the front foot and dictated terms in the opening stages by putting pressure on the visiting defence.

It was the Lesotho international Sera Motebang who found the back of the net in the 21st minute to hand Phunya Sele Sele the lead.

However, they failed to keep the back door shut and they crumbled from the Lions of the North’s attack when Peter Shalulile made it 1-1 on the stroke of half time.

In the final minutes of the encounter, skipper Ndumiso Mabena restored Celtic's lead in the 81st minute before Menzi Masuku made it 3-1 from the penalty spot with six minutes left on the clock.

In the wake of the victory, coach Lehlohonolo Seema's side are ninth on the log with 12 points and the Tembisa-based club are fifth with 14 points.

SuperSport United 0-0 Golden Arrows

The hosts had the upper hand as early as the 10th minute, when Jamie Webber saw his well-taken shot fail to trouble goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda and Dean Furman’s follow-up attempt went wide.

As they chased for an early response, coach Steve Komphela’s troops nearly scored when Devine Lunga combined with Knox Mutizwa, but the striker’s shot failed to trouble goalkeeper Ronwen Williams after the half-hour mark.

Despite attempts from both sides to break the deadlock, there were no goals at the end of the opening half in Nelspruit.

Both outfits exchanged possession in the centre of the park in search of a goal but Matsantsantsa lacked sharpness as the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Furman continued to fire blanks.

Mutizwa would also come close to breaking the deadlock with eight minutes to go, yet he could not fire his effort past Williams, who was well-positioned and Danny Venter was denied by the posts.,

Article continues below

In the end, the two sides could only walk away with a point apiece and the hosts are now fourth with 14 points whilst Komphela's men occupy sixth on the same number of points but separated on goal difference.