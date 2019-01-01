Tuesday’s PSL Joint Preview: SuperSport United eye revenge against Golden Arrows

Matsantsantsa are looking to erase their TKO Cup loss whilst Siwelele take aim at the high flying Lions of the North

Premier Soccer League ( ) action takes centre stage on Tuesday night and Goal previews two mouth-watering clashes set to get underway at 19:30.

SuperSport United are at home for their second meeting in all competitions against in less than a week while Bloemfontein look to humble at home.

SuperSport United vs Golden Arrows

SuperSport United are at home to Golden Arrows as they look to overturn their Telkom Knockout Cup loss at Mbombela Stadium.

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s side failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the TKO Cup where they lost 1-0 to Abafana Bes’thende on Saturday night at the same venue.

Apart from the 1-0 loss in the , Matsantsantsa were held to a 1-1 draw by last week down in Bloemfontein and will now hope to return to winning ways in Nelspruit.

Sitting in the number five spot with 13 points from nine games on the log table means the Tshwane giants remain in contention of challenging for the league title, but they will have to overcome a motivated Durban-side.

Shifting focus to the visitors, Steve Komphela has transformed his team into a formidable outfit in the league and he will be rallying behind his men to bag their second win.

Arrows will be targeting their third consecutive win in all competitions after beating 2-1 at home in the league just prior to their TKO Cup encounter.

The two sides are locked on 13 points on the log table, but the KwaZulu-Natal outfit is separated from their hosts on goal difference.

While Komphela will look to see Lindokuhle Mtshali in fine form especially on set pieces, Tembo will hope Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza can inspire his men upfront and secure maximum points.

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Highlands Park

Phunya Sele Sele could be a well-rested team as they did not participate in the TKO Cup this past weekend and welcoming the Lions of the North sees them as favourites.

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema was pleased with his men during their stalemate at home last week against SuperSport and will now target the full three points.

Against the Lions of the North, the Free State-based club will look to capitalize on coach Owen Da Gama’s hectic schedule.

Celtic sits 11th on the log table with nine points from eight games, but the fact they have secured two wins so far will push them to fight for the three points.

On the part of the losing MTN8 finalists, Highlands are still licking their wounds from their loss to which they suffered on Friday night on penalties.

Despite their failure to reach their second semi-final in a space of a month, they are comfortably placed fourth on the log table with 14 points from nine league games.

With both sides looking to walk away with maximum points on the night, the clash has all the ingredients of a thriller at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.