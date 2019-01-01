Tuesday’s PSL Joint Preview: Chippa United out to stun Bidvest Wits, AmaZulu eye first win against Cape Town City

The action continues on Tuesday night as the Chilli Boys still chase their first league win of the season and Usuthu welcome the Citizens

The Premier Soccer League ( ) action takes the centre stage once again on Tuesday night and Goal previews two matches scheduled to get underway at 19:30.

Two PSL strugglers, and , are at home as they look to register their first wins of the campaign, but they face tough assignments, against and .

Chippa United vs Bidvest Wits

The Chilli Boys are at home, welcoming the in-form Students in their eighth PSL match of the season in front of their home crowds at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Chippa has had a terrible start to the 2019/20 season as they are yet to bag the full three points, joining the likes of Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu.

Fresh from parting ways with coach Clinton Larsen, the club’s management roped in Duran Francis who was in charge of their goalless draw against Bloemfontein and a loss to last weekend.

However, it is now in the public domain that the Chilli Bots hierarchy is set to bring in a new foreign coach, sacking Francis after only two games in the hot seat.

Looking at the Clever Boys, coach Gavin Hunt’s men are on fire as their previous results suggest. They managed to beat 4-3 in their previous league match before securing a win over Young Buffaloes in the Caf Confederation Cup last Friday.

Heading to the Eastern Cape, the Students are favourites to return to Braamfontein with maximum points, but Hunt will demand discipline and hunger from his troops.

Sitting at the third spot with 12 points from five games is a huge boost for the visitors and they will look to add more woes to the 15th-placed Port Elizabeth-based club.

AmaZulu vs Cape Town City

In the second clash of the night at King Zwelithini Stadium, coach Jozef Vukusic continues to probe for his maiden win since taking over the coaching reigns over a week ago.

Facing the Citizens is not an easy task considering the fact that they lost to and SuperSport United in their previous two games.

The Durban-based club sits at the bottom of the table two points from seven league outings and they find themselves under pressure heading to the end of the first quarter of the season.

On the other hand, coach Benni McCarthy's side is yet to find its winning form as they have registered five draws, a single win and one defeat.

Despite coming from a 3-3 draw against the Buccaneers last weekend, the former Bafana striker remains a concerned man when looking at the rate of goals that his team concedes.

The Mother City outfit occupies the 10th spot with eight points and will hope to stun their hosts in front of their supporters in Durban.