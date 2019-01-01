Tuesday’s Cosafa Cup Review: Malawi down Namibia, Seychelles & Mozambique play to a goalless draw

Malawi came from a goal down to beat Namibia while Mozambique and Seychelles settled for a share of the spoils on Tuesday

In its third day of action, the 2019 tournament continued as Mozambique faced Seychelles in their second Group B match at the King Goodwill Zwelithini on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mambas of Mozambique were chasing their first win at this year’s regional showpiece, but they were denied by the Islanders.

As the first half ended in a stalemate, Seychelles continued to hold their counterparts in the opposite half and the game ended in a dull goalless draw.

In the wake of the draw, the Mozambicans are now third in the group with one point from two matches while Seychelles are rooted at the bottom after two games.

Looking at the second match of the day, high flying Malawi locked horns with Namibia at the same venue in front of a lively crowd.

The Flames were looking to bag their second group win, but they failed to organise their last line of defence and conceded in the 15th minute.

Charles Hambira netted in the first quarter of the contest with a brilliant header giving hope to the Brave Warriors as they also targeted their second win in as many games.

However, they allowed Meck Mwase’s side to bounce back and pile more pressure on them, and they eventually crumbled in the 42nd minute when striker Gabadinho Mhango scored the equalizer.

The Clever Boys hitman showed his quality to hit the back of the net from a tight angle to level the matters heading to the tunnel.

Upon their return from the dressing rooms, Collin Benjamin’s troops were caught napping in the opening stages of the second half and Richard Mbulu was fouled in the box, the referee pointed to the spot.

Midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior raised his hand in the 47th minute and made it 2-1 to the Flames as they looked on course for their second successive victory in the group.

Resulting from the win, Malawi now has six points at the summit whilst the South West Africans sit second with three points.

In their next matches, Malawi will meet Mozambique at the same venue and Seychelles will renew their regional rivalry against Namibia at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff for both games as at 17:30 South African time.