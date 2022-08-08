Tuchel warned over Hudson-Odoi treatment as ex-Chelsea star worries about Abraham repeat

Would the Blues be wrong to let the 21-year-old leave?

Chelsea have been warned about their treatment of Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential sale this summer could come back to bite them. Hudson-Odoi, 21, was left out of the squad completely for Chelsea's first game against Everton, raising questions over his future at the club.

Ex-Blues winger Paul Canoville has said he is concerned his former side risk a repeat of last summer's wrongdoings after Tammy Abraham excelled at Roma under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho following an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi was once arguably the most prized academy prospect at Chelsea but has since fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

Canoville unhappy with Tuchel's treatment of Hudson-Odoi

Canoville voiced his displeasure at the treatment of Hudson-Odoi on Twitter on Monday.

He tweeted: "Nah. I don’t like seeing that! Callum being treated like Tammy.

"Kid bust a gut working through pre season to be fit again from injury. Freezing him out ain’t a good look. Nope! Not happy TT [Thomas Tuchel]!"

The bigger picture

Abraham could have been the ideal player to fill the void in the centre of Tuchel's front-line given the shortage of attacking options at Chelsea this summer. The form he showed for Roma last season (he scored 17 goals in Serie A) suggests his former side were hasty in their decision to sell the Cobham graduate, and Hudson-Odoi carries the potential to force similar regret.

Blues youth products Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi were also sold last summer - to AC Milan and Crystal Palace respectively - and have since been able to showcase their talents away from west London.

But there's also the need to raise funds for incoming transfers, and so Tuchel must strike a delicate balance on the market when handling talented fringe players.