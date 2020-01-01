Tuchel urges Choupo-Moting to make up his mind about his PSG future

The Cameroonian’s contract with the French heavyweights expired and there is a possibility of a fresh deal according to the German tactician

Paris Saint Germain coach Thomas Tuchel feels forward Eric Choupo-Moting “can be a good player” for the French giants if he decides on a new deal with the club.

Choupo-Moting’s PSG deal recently expired after spending two seasons with the club and Tuchel says there is a likelihood of another contract for the Cameroonian attacker.

The German tactician says it is up to the player to make up his mind on staying at the club.

“It's one of the possibilities [a new contract for Choupo-Moting]. Everything depends on whether you want to stay and accept the club's proposal,” Tuchel told a press conference as per Le Parisien.

“My opinion on him has not changed, he accepts the same role than those he occupied, he can be a good player for us. His role would be the same and if he accepts, it will be well that he remains [at the club]. If he has other possibilities, he must reflect.”

Tuchel’s interest in Choupo-Moting could have been made stronger by the player’s good form in last season's .

PSG reached the final of the Champions League with the Cameroonian being one of the stand-out players especially his decisive goal against which sent them into the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old forward has also opened up about his future, saying that his management is handling the issue of his next move as he admitted his love for the capital city club.

“My agents are working, I have confidence in them,” Choupo-Moting told beIN Sports according to Press Sport.

“There is also contact, it's clear. But for now, I can say nothing. I take care of myself, I stay in shape, I train here, I am at home and after the rest, I will see. Everyone knows I love PSG. For two years, I really like PSG.”

PSG have already played one match this season as they bid to defend the league title and Choupo-Moting has been absent.

They host Olympique on Sunday in a big showdown at the Parc des Princes.