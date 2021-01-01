TTM provide updates on Lebese, Rantie ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The Limpopo outfit are involved in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals this weekend - they play Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese should be set to make his debut for TTM in a fortnight's time while the club is pleased with the progress made by former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie.

Earlier this month Lebese penned a short-term deal with Tshakhuma after he had been forced to terminate his contract with United States second-tier side Colorado Switchbacks as a result of Covid-19 travel regulations.

According to TTM coach Mpho Maleka, Lebese - who had been a fans' favourite at Chiefs before joining Sundowns - should be ready to play in the next couple of weeks – which would probably mean a debut against either Bloemfontein Celtic on April 28 or against Black Leopards on May 1.

“We expect him to be more involved in the competitive matches in a week or two,” Maleka told the media, as quoted by the Sowetan.



“He is working with the fitness trainers who push him to regain his match fitness but mentally he is very ready, and he can add value in the attacking part of our game plan.

“But he is doing well, and in two weeks you will start seeing him coming on and building up his confidence on the field of play.”

Meanwhile, another new player at TTM, Tokelo Rantie, who joined as a free agent in March, is making steady progress in terms of his match fitness.

The one-time English Premier League (Bournemouth) striker has made four appearances, mainly limited to cameo roles, for the Limpopo side, and got his longest outing yet when he played 81 minutes in the 2-0 win over TS Galaxy last weekend, and chipped in with an assist.

“We always applaud our fitness trainer [Matthews Meso] as he has been pushing him," Maleka revealed.

"Even Rantie, he wanted to do more, and for us to give him a run at the start of a match, it was based on a game plan.

“He gave his best and we appreciate his efforts, and we hope he continues and puts more effort in the coming matches. For him to create a goal, I also believe that will encourage him to do more.”