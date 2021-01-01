TTM’s former Orlando Pirates pair out to derail Kaizer Chiefs' top eight plans

The match kicks off at 17:00, with Amakhosi looking for a win to take them into the top eight, while the hosts can move out of the drop zone

Thabo Rakhale and Bulelani Ndengane, two former Orlando Pirates players, will be especially fired up for TTM’s clash with Kaizer Chiefs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

While Chiefs’ main priority in the league is top secure a top-eight finish, TTM are fighting for their PSL survival and will therefore arguably be the more motivated side.

And certainly, when any team plays against Chiefs, they tend to find extra fight and effort against a club still regarded as South Africa’s biggest, even if their trophy cabinet has been bare for going on six seasons now.

The likes of Rakhale and Ndengane, previously involved for Orlando Pirates in Soweto derbies against Amakhosi, may be especially fired up for Tuesday’s game in the Limpopo Province.

Ndengane, a big, tough-tackling central defender, has proved an excellent acquisition for TTM. Not only does he bring stature and aerial presence to the rearguard, but he also knows how to get on the score sheet himself.

He has scored four goals in league and cup for the Nedbank Cup finalists and was on target last weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards.

In what could be a tense and cagey match on Tuesday between two inconsistent sides, don’t bet against Ndengane popping up to score from a corner or free-kick.

Rakhale is, of course, a very different player – a sublimely skilled winger, who has the potential to change the game in his own way – with a moment of magical individual brilliance.

Having left Pirates for Chippa United, there remains a feeling that Rakhale could have achieved more in his career. At 31-years-old, time is starting to work against him, but with the South African football fraternity focussed on Tuesday evening’s only PSL action, the stage is his to remind us all of his talent.

It’s also worth mentioning former Chiefs winger Joseph Malongoane. He scored the winner in TTM’s previous match, a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic, who subsequently drew 2-2 with Chiefs in their next game.

Malongoane suffered terribly with injuries during his time at Chiefs, but was generally appreciated by the fans when he did find some fitness.

Now 33, Malongoane does not have anything to prove really, but no doubt this would also have been a fixture he circled on the calendar and has been looking forward to.

And of course, there’s also the matter of revenge for the TTM contingent, having been beaten 3-0 by the Glamour Boys in the first round.

