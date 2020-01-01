Tsutsulupa: Why Bloemfontein Celtic can beat Orlando Pirates

The former Phunya Sele Sele midfielder feels that the team would have learnt some valuable lessons from their recent Nedbank Cup final defeat

Former Bloemfontein midfielder Lefa Tsutsulupa believes there are a combination of factors which could see the Free State side triumph in Saturday's MTN8 final against .

The match takes place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with kick-off scheduled for 18:00.

It will be Phunya Sele Sele's second cup final in just three months - in September they lost the Nedbank Cup final 1-0 to .

It's nearly the same Celtic side who will do battle in their second cup final of the summer and Tsutsulupa believes that alone will provide inspiration as the players look to make up for the disappointment of defeat to Downs.

Also for a club which have had well documented financial issues over the past couple of seasons, and have on several times come close to selling their franchise, the R8 million prize money on offer is a massive incentive for everyone at Celtic.

"Celtic will win the cup final. They have to because they need the financial injection that comes with the R8-million winner's prize money," Tsutsulupa was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

"Finances are not being okay, and the money should help them stabilise the team. They were nervous and could not handle the big stage," he said of the Nedbank Cup in September.

"But they are wiser and ready to do battle this time. I watched their final against Sundowns and noticed that they did not play their usual football and were not free at all in that match.



"Things are starting to go well for Celtic. I don't see them losing this game. It is their time, and the players are maturing with each game."

Tsutsulupa made his Premier Soccer League debut for Celtic in the 1999/2000 season and later played for Jomo Cosmos and Moroka Swallows. At Swallows he won the top-eight competition in 2012.

"The feeling of winning that cup was great. We were hungry and worked hard to win it. I think that it will boost Celtic's confidence in the league if they go on to win it," Tsutsulupa concluded.